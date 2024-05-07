Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Tiffany Haddish Addresses Stand-Up Remarks Regarding University Protests
By Ny MaGee
Tiffany Haddish - Instagram
Tiffany Haddish – Instagram

*Comedian Tiffany Haddish went on a wild rant when she took the stage for the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival over the weekend.

During her standup performance, Haddish called out the protests happening on college campuses against the Israel-Hamas war. As The Jasmine Brand reports, Haddish isn’t supportive of the protests. When discussing the topic onstage, she said, “I don’t give a f*ck about that sh*t. I never went to college, why would I care about college.”

After receiving pushback from someone in the audience, she continued, “There’s not genocide at the college. I give a f*ck about what’s going on, on the other side of the world, but why would I give a f*ck about the college?… This the sh*t I’m talking about, stupid motherf*ckers at the college. Ain’t never worked a godd*mn day in your life.”

Addressing the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Haddish stated: “Do you remember 9/ll, b*tch?…What the f*ck did we do, America?…We went the f*ck over there [and] we f*cked they *ss up, didn’t we?”

@tomasmier Replying to @💞Cristoffer46362💫 tiffany haddish went on a rent about the college protests about palestine #NetflixIsAJoke #tiffanyhaddish #tiffanyhaddishcomedy #israelpalestine ♬ original sound – tomás mier

During her routine, Haddiash also mentioned her recent trip to Israel.

“I went over there to Israel, it’s a gang of Black people that live there, and they Jewish, and circumcised…every religion is there! …Everybody was there. Palestinians was there and they was telling me what it was like over there in Gaza and they was telling me how hard it is to be from there and I was like, ‘D*mn, you describing South Central L.A. on ten, b*tch,” she said. 

On Monday, Haddish addressed the viral moment from her stand-up performance. She told TMZ, “I think if they are going to protest for one place they should protest for all the places that are having genocide happening. How many Black people got to die before we can get a protest?”

She continued, “If you want to protest? Protest. But if you really want to be effective and make change, go up to the legislation office, go up to your Senator, call your council. Go to Congress … it would be way more effective.”

Tiffany Haddish Defends Trip to Israel Amid Hamas Conflict

