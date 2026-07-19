Legendary Vocalist Jim Gilstrap, Voice Behind ‘Good Times’ Theme and Stevie Wonder Classic, Dies at 79

His unforgettable voice helped define television, soul and pop music for more than five decades.

Jim Gilstrap

*Legendary vocalist, recording artist, and acclaimed session singer Jim Gilstrap, whose unmistakable voice became a fixture on some of the most memorable recordings of the past five decades, has died. He was 79.

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According to a statement released by his family, Gilstrap died of natural causes on July 18. His family described him as a gifted artist whose voice became part of “the soundtrack of American popular music,” touching generations of listeners through hit records, television themes and behind-the-scenes studio work.

Though casual fans may not have always recognized his name, they almost certainly recognized his voice.

Millions first heard Gilstrap as the co-lead vocalist on the iconic theme song for the groundbreaking sitcom “Good Times,” one of television’s most enduring opening themes. His career, however, extended far beyond television, earning him widespread respect as one of the music industry’s premier session vocalists.

Stevie Wonder and a Historic Musical Legacy

Among Gilstrap’s most celebrated accomplishments was his work with Stevie Wonder’s Wonderlove during one of the singer-songwriter’s most influential creative periods.

He sang the memorable opening lines on the Grammy Award-winning classic “You Are the Sunshine of My Life,” featured on Wonder’s landmark album “Talking Book.” His contributions also extended to other recordings from Wonder’s acclaimed catalog, helping shape the signature sound of one of music’s most celebrated artists.

Throughout his career, Gilstrap collaborated with an extraordinary roster of performers and producers whose work defined multiple generations of popular music.

His recording credits include Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, The Jacksons, Aretha Franklin, Bill Withers, Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross, Patti LaBelle, Kenny Loggins, Dolly Parton, Teddy Pendergrass, Stanley Clarke, Whitney Houston, George Benson, George Duke, The Brothers Johnson and Kanye West, among many others.

His versatility allowed him to move seamlessly across soul, R&B, pop, jazz and gospel, making him one of the industry’s most sought-after background and session vocalists.

Success as a Solo Recording Artist

Gilstrap also enjoyed success as a recording artist in his own right.

His 1975 single “Swing Your Daddy” became an international hit, introducing audiences worldwide to his energetic vocal style and stage presence. He followed that success with the release of “Love Talk” in 1976, an album that further showcased his range, musicality and ability to connect with listeners as a lead performer.

While much of his career unfolded behind the scenes, fellow musicians and producers recognized Gilstrap as a consummate professional whose voice elevated virtually every recording he touched.

His family said he was admired not only for his remarkable talent but also for his humility, generosity and enduring passion for music.

Remembering Jim Gilstrap

Born on Nov. 10, 1946, Gilstrap spent more than 50 years contributing to recordings that helped define American popular music. Whether singing unforgettable television themes, lending harmonies to chart-topping albums or recording alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment, he built a legacy that reached millions around the world.

Gilstrap was the last surviving member of a family of 10 siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Gilstrap; his children; grandchildren; extended family; friends; fellow musicians; and countless fans whose lives were enriched by his music.

In announcing his passing, the Gilstrap family said his voice may no longer fill recording studios, but the music he created will continue inspiring future generations. For an artist whose career was built on bringing songs to life, that enduring legacy may be his greatest performance.

Susaye Greene, formerly of The Supremes and Jim Gilstrap and his wife Gloria

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