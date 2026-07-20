Maximize Your Phone’s Battery Life with These Simple Tips

Experts say avoiding extreme temperatures and changing a few charging habits can help extend your phone's battery life.

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*Charging your phone to 100% overnight may be convenient, but experts say a few simple charging habits can help your battery stay healthier for longer. While regularly topping off your phone can contribute to wear over time, excessive heat is often an even bigger concern.

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According to The Huffington Post, keeping a battery at a full charge for extended periods maintains it at a higher voltage, which can speed up the natural aging process. “A battery will degrade faster if you charge it to 100% versus a little bit lower state of charge,” explains Chao-Yang Wang, director of the Electrochemical Engine Center at Penn State University.

Experts say routinely charging to 100% may reduce a battery’s long-term capacity by roughly 10% to 15% compared with stopping at a lower charge level. “So it’s not a whole lot, but it’s noticeable,” Wang adds. Even so, he notes that today’s smartphone batteries are built to last and often outlive other components inside the device. “[Batteries] last, probably, longer than the other features of the phone,” he says.

Mobile phone charger

To help preserve battery health, Dibakar Datta, associate professor at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, recommends keeping your phone’s charge between about 20% and 80% whenever practical. Avoid regularly draining your battery to 0%, because doing so reduces its long-term charge capacity. Plug it in before it empties. If you’re traveling or expect to be away from a charger for an extended period, Wang says charging to 100% is still the better choice.

“You will be better off to charge to 100% so you have more electricity and longer usage time,” he advises.

Temperature also plays a major role in how quickly a battery ages. Leaving a phone in direct sunlight, inside a hot vehicle or in other extreme conditions can put added stress on the battery. “I think that the battery is probably more afraid of too cold or too hot [temperatures],” Wang says, noting that severe temperatures can be more damaging than charging to full.

If your phone frequently displays overheating warnings, it may be a sign to let it cool before continuing to use or charge it. Fast charging can also generate additional heat, making it a good option when you need a quick boost but not necessarily for every charge.

With a few mindful charging habits and by limiting exposure to extreme temperatures, you can help maximize your phone’s battery life and keep it performing well for years.

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