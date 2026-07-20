Netflix Unveils First Look at ‘A Different World’ Sequel

The revival introduces Whitley and Dwayne Wayne's daughter alongside a new class while several original stars return to Hillman College.

A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Kennedi Reece as Hazel, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Alijah Kai as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo in Episode 108 of A Different World. Cr. ELI JOSHUA ADE/Netflix © 2026

*Netflix has offered fans their first glimpse of the next chapter in “A Different World,” releasing a collection of first-look images from the upcoming sequel series that brings viewers back to the halls of Hillman College.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Rather than simply revisiting familiar characters, the new series shifts the spotlight to a fresh class of students navigating life at the fictional historically Black college while reconnecting audiences with several beloved faces from the original sitcom.

Leading the ensemble is Deborah Wayne, played by Maleah Joi Moon. Deborah is the youngest daughter of Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne, described as a free-spirited young woman with a passion for performing who arrives at Hillman determined to discover her own identity despite growing up in a protective household.

She’ll be joined by a diverse group of classmates, including first-generation criminal justice major Rashida Duvall (Alijah Kai), highly recruited athlete Shaquille Johnson (Cornell Young IV), psychology student Amir Rodale (Jordan Aaron Hall), church-raised freshman Hazel Henry (Kennedi Reece) and aspiring fashion entrepreneur Kojo Achebe (Chibuikem Uche).

Longtime fans can also expect several familiar faces to return. Jasmine Guy reprises her role as Whitley Gilbert, while Kadeem Hardison returns as Dwayne Wayne. Cree Summer is back as Freddie Brooks, and Darryl M. Bell reprises his role as Ron Johnson.

According to Netflix, the series will blend comedy and drama while exploring campus traditions, friendships and the experiences of students attending an HBCU. The show aims to celebrate the richness and complexity of Black life through the lens of a new generation finding its place at Hillman.

Felicia Pride serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Debbie Allen returns as an executive producer and director, joined by executive producers Tom Werner, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Mandy Summers.

The original “A Different World” debuted on NBC in 1987 as a spin-off of “The Cosby Show.” Initially centered on Denise Huxtable, played by Lisa Bonet, the sitcom evolved into one of television’s most influential portrayals of life at a historically Black college, running for six seasons before concluding in 1993. It remains widely credited with inspiring generations of students to consider attending HBCUs.

Check out the newly released imagery from the sequel series below.

A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, Kennedi Reece as Hazel, Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne, Darryl M. Bell as Ron in Episode 106 of A Different World. Cr. Netflix © 2026

A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille in Episode 105 of A Different World. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2026

A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Alijah Kai as Rashida, Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah, Kennedi Reece as Hazel in Episode 102 of A Different World. Cr. Daniel Delgado Jr/Netflix © 2026

A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Charnele Brown as Kimberly, Jasmine Guy as Whitley, Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne, Darryl M. Bell as Ron, Cree Summer as Freddie in Episode 106 of A Different World. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2026

A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Charnele Brown as Kimberly, Cree Summer as Freddie, Jasmine Guy as Whitley in Episode 106 of A Different World. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2026

A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, Kennedi Reece as Hazel, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Alijah Kai as Rashida in Episode 108 of A Different World. Cr. ELI JOSHUA ADE/Netflix © 2026

A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille in Episode 108 of A Different World. Cr. ELI JOSHUA ADE/Netflix © 2026

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Netflix Brings Back Original ‘A Different World’ Stars for Highly Anticipated Sequel Series

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE