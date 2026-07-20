Netflix Unveils First Look at ‘A Different World’ Sequel

*Netflix has offered fans their first glimpse of the next chapter in “A Different World,” releasing a collection of first-look images from the upcoming sequel series that brings viewers back to the halls of Hillman College.
Rather than simply revisiting familiar characters, the new series shifts the spotlight to a fresh class of students navigating life at the fictional historically Black college while reconnecting audiences with several beloved faces from the original sitcom.
Leading the ensemble is Deborah Wayne, played by Maleah Joi Moon. Deborah is the youngest daughter of Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne, described as a free-spirited young woman with a passion for performing who arrives at Hillman determined to discover her own identity despite growing up in a protective household.
She’ll be joined by a diverse group of classmates, including first-generation criminal justice major Rashida Duvall (Alijah Kai), highly recruited athlete Shaquille Johnson (Cornell Young IV), psychology student Amir Rodale (Jordan Aaron Hall), church-raised freshman Hazel Henry (Kennedi Reece) and aspiring fashion entrepreneur Kojo Achebe (Chibuikem Uche).
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Longtime fans can also expect several familiar faces to return. Jasmine Guy reprises her role as Whitley Gilbert, while Kadeem Hardison returns as Dwayne Wayne. Cree Summer is back as Freddie Brooks, and Darryl M. Bell reprises his role as Ron Johnson.
According to Netflix, the series will blend comedy and drama while exploring campus traditions, friendships and the experiences of students attending an HBCU. The show aims to celebrate the richness and complexity of Black life through the lens of a new generation finding its place at Hillman.
Felicia Pride serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Debbie Allen returns as an executive producer and director, joined by executive producers Tom Werner, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Mandy Summers.
The original “A Different World” debuted on NBC in 1987 as a spin-off of “The Cosby Show.” Initially centered on Denise Huxtable, played by Lisa Bonet, the sitcom evolved into one of television’s most influential portrayals of life at a historically Black college, running for six seasons before concluding in 1993. It remains widely credited with inspiring generations of students to consider attending HBCUs.
Check out the newly released imagery from the sequel series below.
MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Netflix Brings Back Original ‘A Different World’ Stars for Highly Anticipated Sequel Series
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