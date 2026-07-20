WNBA Suspends Sandy Brondello After Calling Angel Reese A ‘Protected Species’

The Toronto Tempo coach apologized after an on-court remark about Angel Reese prompted league discipline and criticism.

Angel Reese/YouTube screenshot via Women Hooping

*Toronto Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello will miss one game without pay after a courtside remark about Angel Reese prompted disciplinary action from the WNBA.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

The league announced the suspension Saturday, describing Brondello’s words as “an inappropriate comment” directed at the Atlanta Dream forward. She will sit out Monday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, ESPN reports.

The controversy began during Atlanta’s 111-92 win over Toronto. Tempo forward Nyara Sabally fell after making contact with Reese, but officials assessed the foul to Sabally. As Brondello protested the call, broadcast microphones captured her saying, “protected species.”

When an X user wrote, “Calling a Black woman a species…,” Reese replied, “ARE WE SURPRISED?! @SBrondello,” and added a clown emoji.

screenshot via Angel Reese @@Reese10Angel

Brondello addressed Reese in an apology posted the next day.

“Angel, I’m sorry,” she wrote. “Last night, in the emotion of the moment after Nyara’s injury, I used a phrase that I shouldn’t have used, and I take full responsibility for that. My frustration was with the officiating, but my words unfairly put the focus on you.”

The Australian coach added, “I also understand that my words carried an impact beyond what I intended, particularly for Black women in our league, and I’m deeply sorry for that,” Brondello continued. “I’ve spent my career competing with, coaching and learning from incredible Black women.”

Australians familiar with the expression told ESPN it is sometimes used in sports to accuse officials of giving a player favorable treatment. In the United States, however, using “protected species” to describe a Black person carries deeply racist connotations.

Brondello apologized to Reese, the Dream and the team’s players.

“I regret that my words caused hurt to a community I respect so deeply,” she wrote. “I have a lot of respect for you as both a player and a person.”

The WNBA said league personnel must maintain “the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Angel Reese Speaks Out on ‘Lift Every Voice’ Moment and Fan Booing

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE