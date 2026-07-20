Will Smith Shaves Head for New Movie ‘Supermax’

The actor revealed his dramatic new look as production nears on the Prime Video thriller acquired in a $70 million deal.

Will Smith screenshot via Instagram @willsmith

*Will Smith has unveiled a dramatic new look as he prepares to begin filming his upcoming action thriller, “Supermax.”

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The actor revealed a completely shaved head in a new Instagram post, writing, “shaved head for my next movie,” while sharing photos from Monaco. He captioned the post, “GREAT days in Monaco with my @westbrookracinge1 & @e1series squad! ANGOLA up next.”

The transformation comes as Smith gears up to star in the action thriller “Supermax,” a project that recently landed a major distribution deal. MGM acquired worldwide rights to the film from Miramax for $70 million, with “Supermax” set to debut exclusively on Prime Video. No theatrical release is planned, and a premiere date has not been announced, according to Variety.

The twist-filled thriller follows two FBI agents investigating a murder inside the world’s most secure prison. Smith will play the lead character, Rex, while David Gordon Green (“Halloween”) is attached to direct. Production is expected to begin in mid-August.

Smith’s production company, Westbrook, also celebrated the project on Instagram.

“Huge announcement today. We are thrilled to be teaming up with director David Gordon Green and our partners at Amazon MGM Studios, Miramax, and The Picture Company to bring this incredible film to life,” the company wrote.

“Supermax” marks Smith’s first original film since the 2022 Academy Awards, where he walked onstage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith later apologized publicly for the incident, but the fallout led to a 10-year ban from attending Academy Awards ceremonies. The moment overshadowed what would have been a career milestone, as Smith won his first Oscar later that night for his performance in “King Richard.”

His most recent film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” was a commercial success, earning more than $404 million worldwide in 2024.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Will Smith Stars in Action Thriller ‘Supermax’ for Prime Video

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