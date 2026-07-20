Music Industry Proposes New A.I. Labels to Tell Listeners How Songs Are Made 

A new initiative would distinguish fully A.I.-generated music from songs created by humans with artificial intelligence assistance.

Glowing AI symbols intertwined with musical notes/oStock

*Music industry leaders are proposing two labels to disclose whether a recording was generated by A.I. or created by humans using A.I. tools.

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The effort responds to the rapid growth of computer-generated recordings across streaming platforms and rising concerns about authorship, compensation and authenticity, Smithsonian Magazine reports.

A capitalized “AI” mark would appear on recordings produced mainly through generative technology. That category could include synthetic lead singers, digitally created instrumental performances or songs whose central creative components were generated by software.

A lowercase “ai” symbol would apply when musicians remain responsible for most of the work but use artificial intelligence during part of the creative process.

“Fans want to know whether and how generative A.I. has been used in the music to which they listen,” IFPI CEO Vikki Oakley and RIAA CEO Mitch Glazier said jointly. “Given how important human artistry and authenticity is to music lovers all over the world, these labels will provide an immediately understandable and easily scalable approach to transparency.”

The push arrives as platforms receive tens of thousands of A.I.-generated uploads each day. Deezer recently estimated that such tracks represented 44% of its new submissions, or approximately 75,000 daily uploads. Apple Music executives separately estimated that artificial intelligence was involved in more than one-third of newly submitted music.

“This initiative ensures that creativity, authorship, and artistic intent remain at the center of every song,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said. “Giving artists the ability to tell that story strengthens trust and supports a more sustainable future for music.”

No major streaming service or distributor has committed to using the proposed labels.

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