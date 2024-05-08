FKA twigs to Star in Horror Movie About Jesus’s Childhood

*Nicolas Cage and FKA twigs are set to star in “The Carpenter’s Son,” a horror film that delves into Jesus’s childhood.

According to Deadline, Cage, 60, will portray the Carpenter, while British singer FKA Twigs, 36, will play the Mother. Noah Jupe, 19, will play the Boy.

Per the official synopsis, the film “tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt. The son, known only as ‘the Boy’, is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, the Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors, natural and divine.”

A release date for “The Carpenter’s Son” has not yet been announced. Production begins this summer.

Meanwhile, you can soon catch FKA Twigs and Bill Skarsgård in the Rupert Sanders-directed remake of “The Crow.”

The film arrives three decades after the 1994 film, featuring the late Brandon Lee, son of the late martial artist and actor Bruce Lee. Brandon was age 28 when he died in an accidental shooting on set during production in 1993.

Skarsgård stars as Eric in the new version, a man who is resurrected from the dead to bring justice to those who murdered him and his fiancée (FKA Twigs).

The original film and the new remake are adapted from James O’Barr’s 1989 graphic novel. The first movie spawned three sequels, released in 1996, 2000, and 2005.

“The Crow” arrives in theaters on June 7. Watch the trailer below.



