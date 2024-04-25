The Living Legends Foundation 11th Annual A.D. Washington Scholarship Golf Tournament was a Huge Success | PHOTOs

*The Living Legends Foundation, (LLF) Inc. presented its 11th Annual A.D. Washington Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Crystal Lake Golf & Country Club, located in the Greater Atlanta area in Georgia.

Honorary Chairperson Greg Street of Atlanta’s WVEE/V103 and actor Jay Will, currently filming the Sylvester Stallone series, “Tulsa King,” joined golfers from Chicago, IL; Detroit, MI; Houston, TX; and various locations across North Carolina and South Carolina.

Many of the golfers participated in several activities including the $100,000 Shootout Par 3 Hole-In-One Challenge, the Super Bowl Putting Contest, the Longest Drive Contest for Men and Women, the Closest To The Pin Contest for Men and Women, the Aurelious Dixon Challenge, the PGA Superstore Hole-In-One $1,000 Shopping Spree, and the Dixon Fiesta Bowl Hole-In-One.

Later, during the luncheon, Will presented awards to the golf participants.

The Flight 1 champions were Bobby Wonder, Bo Borders, Harold Moore, Ray Boyd, and Azim Rashid; the Flight 2 champions included Melvin Phillips, Thomas Flippen, Freddy Wilson, and Trevor Wilson; Aaron Cole was the winner of the Men’s Longest Drive contest; Tyshaya Moore Al-Amin was the winner of the Women’s Longest Drive contest; Adrian Evelyn was the winner of the Men’s Closest to the Pin contest; and Yvonne Garrett was the winner of the Women’s Closest to the Pin contest.

The proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit the Living Legends Scholarship Program for Black college students at any accredited institution pursuing careers in the entertainment industry, specializing in marketing, communications, distribution, and music-affiliated areas of entertainment. The beneficiaries are students of both Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominately White Institutions (PWIs) and will be selected in the Fall of 2024. Previous scholarships have been presented to students from George Mason University, Pomona College, Hampton University, University of Southern California, Yale University, Texas Southern University, and Shaw University, among others.

“This year’s annual golf tournament was one of the best in our eleven-year history,” says David C. Linton, Chairperson of the Living Legends Foundation. “On behalf of the organization, we would like to thank our honorary chairperson Greg Street, who spread the word about our golf tournament on his highly rated radio show. We would also like to acknowledge our media partners for their support including Jazz 91.9 WCLK Atlanta, Urban One Atlanta [Majic 107.5, Classic 102.9] and 95.7 Augusta [Fox Sports], and the golf players who traveled near and far to attend and more importantly to lend their financial support to provide much-needed funding for our scholarship program. Last, but not least, we would like to give a special thank you to the Living Legends Foundation Golf Committee Chairperson Sam Weaver for his hard work to help make the tournament a huge success.”

“The annual Living Legends Foundation Golf Tournament was exhilarating, with an outstanding turnout,” says India Graves, tournament coordinator. “Our event successfully raised funds to support Black college students pursuing studies in music, radio broadcasting, and entertainment at accredited institutions. I’m delighted with the success of the event and grateful for everyone’s participation and support.”

For additional information on the Living Legends Foundation, please visit the website at livinglegendsfoundation.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

