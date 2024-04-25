Beyoncé Sends Flowers in Response to Viral Video of Filipino Toddler | Watch

*Last week, a charming TikTok video featuring a 2-year-old boy from the Philippines went viral as he affectionately referred to Beyoncé as his friend and inquired if he could visit her, tugging at the heartstrings of viewers worldwide.

In the clip, the boy’s mother, Bea Fabregas, tells her son Tyler that it’s impossible to visit the superstar singer because she doesn’t know Bey personally and is “not her friend.”

“She’s our friend,” Tyler insisted. “Beyoncé is my friend … I want to meet her.”

The adorable video has received over 11 million views and caught the attention of the music icon. Watch the clip below.

In a recent Instagram post, Fabregas shared an update, disclosing that she received a direct message from Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure. Noel-Schure, on behalf of the singer, sent a thoughtful gift: a bouquet of blue roses and a dinosaur plushie for Tyler.

“For the record @beyonce and Tyler are now actually, officially friends!” wrote Fabregas on IG. “Through the power of Queen B’s internet (millions of views and likes it’s crazy!) she saw the video and sent over some of her favorite blue flowers, a new animal best friend for Tyler and the sweetest message that our family will now always treasure.”

“In her note (which she started out with ‘To my friend Tyler’ ) she said, ‘I see your halo, Tyler,’” the proud mom added. “Thank you so much for thinking of our little family @yvettenoelschure @beyonce 🥹 I mean with the amount of mentions and videos Beyonce gets everyday, it still blows our mind to know time was set aside to send this sweet gift over.”

Fabregas continued, “My mama heart😭 Thank you to everyone who shared it, commented, liked it. Tyler maybe (sic) too young to remember all this, but i’ll always remind him to dream big and shoot for the stars!! BEYONCE SENT MY BABY FLOWERS!!!!”

See her full IG update below.

