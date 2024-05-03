Kendrick Lamar is A Race-Baiting Hypocrite!

*I’ll make it plain – if you’re a fan of rapper Kendrick Lamar, then you need to be slapped upside your head. Maybe that’ll correct your vision so that you can see him for what he truly is – a pint-sized, race-baiting hypocrite.

His new song “Euphoria” is littered with numerous flaws and contradictions. It’s a masterpiece of flagrant hypocrisy and reverse racism. In the song, he spends 6 minutes taking several jabs at his rival, Drake, a Canadian-born rapper who isn’t black enough to be accepted in hip-hop culture, and the black community at large.

That’s the narrative Lamar is presenting to the public. It’s the gist of what he raps about in Euphoria. Lamar argues that Drake’s bi-racial heritage and middle-class background disqualify him from being a legitimate black man in America. It’s low-hanging fruit perpetuating a color divide that’s been ongoing since the days of slavery.

I get it – Lamar is the field negro, Drake is the house negro. Lamar is the nappy-haired overachiever who emerged from the mud to become a household name. Drake is the “silver spoon half-breed” who isn’t invited to the cookout.

How could Drake participate in this culture? He was birthed from the canal of a Jewish woman. He didn’t grow up in a neighborhood where gunshots ring like doorbells.

That’s what being black is all about, right?

Struggle. Violence. Hardship.

Lamar speaks as if the black experience is monolithic – a reality that’s applicable only to those with dark skin, wide noses, gang affiliations, and PTSD from childhood trauma. Nevermind the individuals who come from stable homes, and whose last names aren’t “Johnson,” or “Jackson.”

For those of us who know better, the black experience represents every shade of brown, even the fairest. It represents every economic and social class. The ignorance Lamar spews in Euphoria not only ignores the magnitude and depth of black life, but he even has the nerve to say that Drake isn’t qualified to use the “n-word,” as if it’s a cultural privilege.

Here’s the irony – Lamar’s fiancée doesn’t appear to have a single drop of black blood. She’s as light as they come – definitely a house Negro, like Drake.

Is she black enough for her own husband?

I wonder if Lamar voted for Barack Obama, another half-breed who was born and raised in Hawaii. His daddy was a pale-faced white man – should that be a strike against Obama’s blackness?

The absurdity of Lamar’s rhetoric in Euphoria contradicts any notion that he’s “pro-black” or culturally insightful.

In fact, a case could be made that he’s angry at his own skin, which may be the reason he’s married to his racially ambiguous wife. It may also be what’s fueling his animus toward Drake.

Or maybe Lamar is playing the race card because he knows people aren’t wise enough to see through his bullcrap. He’s taking the easy route by using race as a weapon – it’s a shortcut he’s choosing to manipulate the emotions of his gullible fans.

After all, Drake’s dirty laundry is already out on the street – in Euphoria, Lamar simply regurgitates old rumors and scandals. He doesn’t reveal a single skeleton deserving of the attention and praise Euphoria is receiving. Lamar doubles down on Drake’s “lack of blackness” because he’s missing the necessary dirt to permanently bury Drake’s reputation and popularity.

Moreover, Lamar’s assertion that Drake is a fraud and a culture, reeks of hypocrisy if you consider that Lamar idolizes Tupac, a slain rapper and West Coast adoptee who was killed nearly 30 years ago for being a make-believe gangster.

It’s simple – Lamar is the real fraud, masquerading as a crusader for black empowerment.

Euphoria is supposed to be a diss track, but it’s really an ode to Lamar’s hypocrisy and colorism. Just saying.

Cory A. Haywood a/k/a Cory “The Trainer” Haywood is a Motivational Speaker | Fitness Trainer • Relationship Coach • Communication Expert helping women rediscover their power and confidence. Learn more and contact Cory via: https://linktr.ee/corythetrainer

