Subscribe
HomeHip HopBeef
Beef

Kendrick Lamar is A Race-Baiting Hypocrite!
By
Cory A. Haywood
0
Kendrick Lamar - Euphoria
Kendrick Lamar – Euphoria

*I’ll make it plain – if you’re a fan of rapper Kendrick Lamar, then you need to be slapped upside your head. Maybe that’ll correct your vision so that you can see him for what he truly is – a pint-sized, race-baiting hypocrite.

His new song “Euphoria” is littered with numerous flaws and contradictions. It’s a masterpiece of flagrant hypocrisy and reverse racism. In the song, he spends 6 minutes taking several jabs at his rival, Drake, a Canadian-born rapper who isn’t black enough to be accepted in hip-hop culture, and the black community at large.

That’s the narrative Lamar is presenting to the public. It’s the gist of what he raps about in Euphoria. Lamar argues that Drake’s bi-racial heritage and middle-class background disqualify him from being a legitimate black man in America. It’s low-hanging fruit perpetuating a color divide that’s been ongoing since the days of slavery.

I get it – Lamar is the field negro, Drake is the house negro. Lamar is the nappy-haired overachiever who emerged from the mud to become a household name. Drake is the “silver spoon half-breed” who isn’t invited to the cookout.

How could Drake participate in this culture? He was birthed from the canal of a Jewish woman. He didn’t grow up in a neighborhood where gunshots ring like doorbells.

Drake - Getty
Drake – Getty

That’s what being black is all about, right?

Struggle. Violence. Hardship.

Lamar speaks as if the black experience is monolithic – a reality that’s applicable only to those with dark skin, wide noses, gang affiliations, and PTSD from childhood trauma. Nevermind the individuals who come from stable homes, and whose last names aren’t “Johnson,” or “Jackson.”

For those of us who know better, the black experience represents every shade of brown, even the fairest. It represents every economic and social class. The ignorance Lamar spews in Euphoria not only ignores the magnitude and depth of black life, but he even has the nerve to say that Drake isn’t qualified to use the “n-word,” as if it’s a cultural privilege.

Here’s the irony – Lamar’s fiancée doesn’t appear to have a single drop of black blood. She’s as light as they come – definitely a house Negro, like Drake.

Kendrick Lamar & Whitney Alford / Wireimage-Getty
Kendrick Lamar & Whitney Alford / Wireimage-Getty

Is she black enough for her own husband?

I wonder if Lamar voted for Barack Obama, another half-breed who was born and raised in Hawaii. His daddy was a pale-faced white man – should that be a strike against Obama’s blackness?

The absurdity of Lamar’s rhetoric in Euphoria contradicts any notion that he’s “pro-black” or culturally insightful.

In fact, a case could be made that he’s angry at his own skin, which may be the reason he’s married to his racially ambiguous wife. It may also be what’s fueling his animus toward Drake.

Or maybe Lamar is playing the race card because he knows people aren’t wise enough to see through his bullcrap. He’s taking the easy route by using race as a weapon – it’s a shortcut he’s choosing to manipulate the emotions of his gullible fans.

After all, Drake’s dirty laundry is already out on the street – in Euphoria, Lamar simply regurgitates old rumors and scandals. He doesn’t reveal a single skeleton deserving of the attention and praise Euphoria is receiving. Lamar doubles down on Drake’s “lack of blackness” because he’s missing the necessary dirt to permanently bury Drake’s reputation and popularity.

Moreover, Lamar’s assertion that Drake is a fraud and a culture, reeks of hypocrisy if you consider that Lamar idolizes Tupac, a slain rapper and West Coast adoptee who was killed nearly 30 years ago for being a make-believe gangster.

It’s simple – Lamar is the real fraud, masquerading as a crusader for black empowerment.

Euphoria is supposed to be a diss track, but it’s really an ode to Lamar’s hypocrisy and colorism. Just saying.

Cory A. Haywood
Cory A. Haywood

Cory A. Haywood a/k/a Cory “The Trainer” Haywood is a Motivational Speaker | Fitness Trainer • Relationship Coach • Communication Expert helping women rediscover their power and confidence. Learn more and contact Cory via: https://linktr.ee/corythetrainer

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Mo’Nique Calls Oprah and Tyler Perry ‘Coons’ in Firey Rant | Watch

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Transform Breakfast Eggs with BBQ Sauce

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Doing Good

Comedy Legend Michael Colyar Returns to Venice Beach for Historic Comedy Special ‘The KING of Venice Beach’ on May 17

Broadway

‘The Wiz’ Revival Returns to Broadway with Star Studded Premiere – An Ode to Black Excellence | PicsVideos

Parenting

What’s Wrong with You, Fool?! – Doja Cat Can’t Understand Why Parents Bring Their ‘Mistakes,’ Err, Children to Her Raunchy Show | WATCH

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb