Mo’Nique Calls Oprah and Tyler Perry ‘Coons’ in Firey Rant | Watch

*Mo’Nique again targeted Oprah and Tyler Perry during her set at Katt Williams‘ latest comedy tour stop.

A viral clip of the moment shows her shouting “F*** YOU OPRAH WINFREY, F*** YOU TYLER PERRY!,” while getting to crowd to repeat the phrase. She also called Tyler and Oprah “coons.”

She told a man in the audience to bring Oprah “back to Black” by having sëx with her before declaring that Oprah and her best friend, Gayle King, are lovers.

“Who is loving Oprah and Gayle King? Each other. But we can’t say that **** out loud,” she said.

“I’m too motherf***ing old to be scared of this b!tch. I’m too old to be intimidated by this b!tch. I’m too old to hold the motherf***ing truth,’ Mo said about Oprah, calling her “simple-minded” and a “raggedy b!tch.” Watch the moment via the Instagram clip below.

The rift between them ignited when Mo’Nique asserted that Oprah and Tyler had marginalized her in Hollywood following her refusal to participate in promotional events for their 2009 film, “Precious.”

Meanwhile, Katt Williams will stream a live comedy special on Netflix this month titled “Woke Foke.”

“This is the truth right here,” Williams tells the audience in the trailer. “I don’t give a f**k… It’s gonna be some s**t!”

Troy Miller helms “Woke Foke” and will stream live during the “Netflix is a Joke Comedy Fest” in Los Angeles, which runs from May 1 to May 12. The performance will be filmed at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Netflix said Williams will “let loose in real time” during the hour-long set. The project marks Williams’ third comedy special for the streaming platform.

“Woke Foke” streams live on Netflix on May 4 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

