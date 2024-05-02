Thursday, May 2, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Mo’Nique Calls Oprah and Tyler Perry ‘Coons’ in Firey Rant | Watch
By Ny MaGee
0
Mo'Nique
Actress Mo’Nique arrives for the Premiere Of Universal’s “Almost Christmas” held at Regency Village Theatre on November 3, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

*Mo’Nique again targeted Oprah and Tyler Perry during her set at Katt Williams‘ latest comedy tour stop.

A viral clip of the moment shows her shouting “F*** YOU OPRAH WINFREY, F*** YOU TYLER PERRY!,” while getting to crowd to repeat the phrase. She also called Tyler and Oprah “coons.”

She told a man in the audience to bring Oprah “back to Black” by having sëx with her before declaring that Oprah and her best friend, Gayle King, are lovers. 

“Who is loving Oprah and Gayle King? Each other. But we can’t say that **** out loud,” she said.

“I’m too motherf***ing old to be scared of this b!tch. I’m too old to be intimidated by this b!tch. I’m too old to hold the motherf***ing truth,’ Mo said about Oprah, calling her “simple-minded” and a “raggedy b!tch.” Watch the moment via the Instagram clip below.

The rift between them ignited when Mo’Nique asserted that Oprah and Tyler had marginalized her in Hollywood following her refusal to participate in promotional events for their 2009 film, “Precious.”

Meanwhile, Katt Williams will stream a live comedy special on Netflix this month titled “Woke Foke.”

“This is the truth right here,” Williams tells the audience in the trailer. “I don’t give a f**k… It’s gonna be some s**t!”

Troy Miller helms “Woke Foke” and will stream live during the “Netflix is a Joke Comedy Fest” in Los Angeles, which runs from May 1 to May 12. The performance will be filmed at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Netflix said Williams will “let loose in real time” during the hour-long set. The project marks Williams’ third comedy special for the streaming platform. 

“Woke Foke” streams live on Netflix on May 4 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Mo’Nique Thanks Fans Who Raised Concerns About Her Bulging Neck

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Naomi Osaka Featured in New Beats Solo Campaign

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Doing Good

Comedy Legend Michael Colyar Returns to Venice Beach for Historic Comedy Special ‘The KING of Venice Beach’ on May 17

Broadway

‘The Wiz’ Revival Returns to Broadway with Star Studded Premiere – An Ode to Black Excellence | PicsVideos

Parenting

What’s Wrong with You, Fool?! – Doja Cat Can’t Understand Why Parents Bring Their ‘Mistakes,’ Err, Children to Her Raunchy Show | WATCH

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming