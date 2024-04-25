‘The Barnes Bunch’ Exclusive Clip: Anansa’s Hesitant on Posting About the Boys’ Birthdays | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of the new reality series, “The Barnes Bunch,” airing on Friday at 10 pm ET on WE tv.

Per the news release: “The full-court series follows NBA champion and successful Podcaster, Matt Barnes, alongside his fiancée, model and reality personality, Anansa Sims, as they navigate love, forgiveness, and personal growth while reconciling their past. Both incredibly active and supportive parents, they are often aided by Sims’ mother, supermodel and New York Times Bestselling author, Beverly Johnson. Amid their chaotic lives with a blended family of six kids, now they confront the challenge of conquering their complex history to forge a future together and build a lasting union. The stakes are even higher as they navigate co-parenting, family dynamics, fame, and their growing empire.”

The series description continues, “Fresh off their engagement last year, the season features Matt and Anansa’s extensive planning of their engagement party. However, in the premiere episode, Matt reveals shocking information to Anansa at couples therapy, making her recall old relationship troubles. Beverly convinces Anansa to join her at a modeling shoot celebrating the 50th anniversary of her history-making Vogue Cover, but Anansa’s responsibilities as a mother makes it difficult. Will the ‘bad boy of basketball’ finally settle down? And, can this dynamic duo maintain their sanity while juggling the kids, busy careers and potentially another baby?”

In our preview of the upcoming new episode, Anansa hesitates to post pictures about the boys’ birthday dinner because of how it might make their mom feel. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Elsewhere in the episode, Matt juggles his growing business empire and spending time with his family. The twins’ birthday approaches, triggering Anansa as she debates how to celebrate them without upsetting their mom. Matt gives Carter and Isaiah a full-court press sex talk.

New episodes of “The Barnes Bunch” air weekly on Fridays at 10PM ET/9PM CT on WE tv.

WATCH:

MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Filmmaker Sam Pollard Honored with Black Public Media’s Trailblazer Award | EUR Video Exclusive