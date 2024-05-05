Sunday, May 5, 2024
HomeFamily
Entertainment

Coi Leray ‘Wants Nothing to Do’ with Benzino After R. Kelly Comments | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
0

*Have you ever pondered the peculiarity of having to call a dimwit “Dad?” Unfortunately, rapper Coi Leray lives this reality and has decided that enough is enough, decisively disconnecting from her father, Benzino, after he endorsed the notorious R. Kelly.

This unraveling of familial threads was triggered by Benzino’s interview on the “We In Miami” podcast, where he was questioned about the potential for R. Kelly’s societal reentry. ‘Zino, advocating for grace, suggested that second chances are a universal right, reaching into history to juxtapose Elvis Presley’s infamous relationship with the youthful Priscilla Beaulieu as an argument in Kelly’s favor.

While Benzino refrained from endorsing sexual interaction with minors, he harbored doubts about the fairness of a three-decade-long sentence for R. Kelly. Coi Leray, in sharp contrast, aligned with the collective voice of dissent against her father’s sentiments.

“I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on,” Coi expressed emphatically in her social media revelation. Her words drew a line in the sand, emphasizing a personal disassociation that had spanned over a year from her father’s public positions and interviews. “I don’t respect his decisions and I really want nothing to do with him please don’t even think of me when you see him.”

Benzino and daughter Coi Leray
Coi Leray and her father, Benzino in better times / Twitter

Coi expanded on the notion of kinship being more than genetic, saying, “Sharing the same DNA and blood DOESN’T make us FAMILY.”

She painted a picture of authentic familial connection, highlighting the essence of “Loyalty, boundaries, respect, teaching, guidance, love, patience, encouragement” as the keystones that constitute a true family.

The friction between Coi Leray and Benzino isn’t a concealed chapter; their discord has flared openly in the past. They once shared a bond that now appears irreparably fractured, indicating that Coi has no intention of mending fences with Benzino in the foreseeable future.

And while Benzino’s perspectives may stir debate, they hold no sway over R. Kelly’s fate. The singer’s future is sealed within the walls of a North Carolina prison until the year 2045, following his conviction on multiple counts of child pornography and illicit acts with a minor.

Even a flicker of hope through an appeal could not overturn his sentence, which will see his 20-year Chicago sentence run concurrently with his longer New York sentence for racketeering.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
The Pulse of Entertainment: Desmond Donahue Preps National Premiere of ‘Mister Gates’ with Opening in Texas | VIDEO

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH

Beef

Christopher Williams Blasts ‘P.A.N.’ Diddy – Labels Jaguar Wright a ‘Crackhead’ | WATCH

Suicide

Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

Beef

Lupe Fiasco Lookin’ for Trouble: Declares Battle Intent to ‘Any Mf***ing Rapper’ – Any Mf***ing Time’ – ‘Anywhere!’ | WATCH

Beef

Kendrick Lamar is A Race-Baiting Hypocrite!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming