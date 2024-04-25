Brittney Griner Recalls Harrowing Imprisonment in Russia in New GMA Interview

*WNBA star Brittney Griner is opening up about her harrowing detainment in a Russian prison in a new interview with GMA’s Robin Roberts.

Griner’s 2022 arrest in Russia on drug charges sparked diplomatic drama between the US and the Kremlin that played out alongside Russia’s war in Ukraine. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and was moved to a penal colony before being released in a prisoner swap four months later.

“I was just so scared for everything, cause it’s just so much unknown,” a tearful Griner tells Roberts in the GMA interview set to air on ABC May 1.

“I didn’t think I could get through what I needed to get through,” she added. Watch the teaser via the YouTube clip above.

EXCLUSIVE: WNBA star Brittney Griner shares her story for the 1st time about her harrowing months-long detention in Russia in exclusive interview with @RobinRoberts. “Prisoner in Russia: The Brittney Griner interview” airs May 1 on @ABC2020 and later on @Hulu #BrittneyGrinerOnABC pic.twitter.com/lZ1JGAGyyt — 20/20 (@ABC2020) April 23, 2024

As we reported earlier… Griner triumphantly returned to the WNBA last year after being released from a Russian penal colony in December 2022.

Brittney and her wife, Cherelle Griner, most recently announced they are expecting their first child together.

The same-sex couple announced the news on Saturday (April 13) via Instagram, sharing a photo of them holding hands next to an ultrasound image of their baby. The caption on the post reads, “Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being🤍 #BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024”. See the post below.

This will be Griner’s third child. In 2015, she welcomed twin girls with her ex-wife, Glory Johnson. After they separated, Griner said she had no responsibility to the twins, Ice Cream Convos reports. She was ultimately ordered to pay child support but it’s unclear if the WNBA star is actively involved in their lives.

MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: WNBA Star Brittney Griner and Wife Cherelle Expecting First Child