Friday, April 26, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Angel Reese Celebrates WNBA Draft with Purchase of $183K Mercedes-Benz SUV
By Ny MaGee
0
Angel Reese - Getty
Angel Reese – Getty

*Following her selection by the Chicago Sky as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Angel Reese swiftly acquired a new Mercedes-Benz. 

The former LSU All-American forward showcased her AMG G-Class SUV on her Instagram Story Tuesday.  The New York Post reports that the luxury vehicles have a starting price of $183,000.

“New city. New beginnings. New big body Barbie Benz,” Reese captioned the post.

As The Post reports, Reese signed an NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge and received her first Benz for her 21st birthday in May 2023. Her current NIL valuation is $1.8 million.

We reported earlier that after LSU’s NCAA champion win, Reese became among the highest-paid women’s college basketball players. 

Angel Reese screnshot
Angel Reese screenshot / Instagram/Angel Reese

The rising star athlete has secured six-figure NIL deals with brands across beauty, fashion, sports, fitness, and lifestyle — such as Calvin Klein, Bose, Coach, Raising Cane’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Leaf Trading Cards, Bleacher Report, Outback Steakhouse, Playstation and the artificial intelligence company Caktus AI. 

Meanwhile, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently denied Reese’s request to trademark her “Bayou Barbie” nickname, citing a conflict with the Mattel-owned Barbie doll brand.

An attorney for the LSU star, Darren Heitner, said they would not appeal the decision.

“We discussed internally and determined that it was in Angel’s best interest to not unnecessarily instigate Mattel,” Heitner told On3’s Pete Nakos. “While initially it seemed worthy to obtain the registration, Angel has pivoted away from selling Bayou Barbie merchandise. As such, the appropriate business decision was made to simply let the application abandon.”

MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Angel Reese Selected as Seventh Pick by Chicago Sky in WNBA Draft

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
‘My Mane Problem’ Season 2 Exclusive Clip | Watch
Next article
Brittney Griner Recalls Harrowing Imprisonment in Russia in New GMA Interview

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

Domestic Violence

The Rise and Fall of Danielle Johnson: Once an LA Astrology Maven – Now a Solar Eclipse Assassin | VIDEO

Kanye West

Kanye’s Newest Dark Twisted Fantasy: 3-some with Michelle Obama and Wife Bianca Censori! | WATCH

Comedy

DC Young Fly Booed in Atlantic City – Says BBLs Trigger Jacky Oh Memories | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming