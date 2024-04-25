Angel Reese Celebrates WNBA Draft with Purchase of $183K Mercedes-Benz SUV

*Following her selection by the Chicago Sky as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Angel Reese swiftly acquired a new Mercedes-Benz.

The former LSU All-American forward showcased her AMG G-Class SUV on her Instagram Story Tuesday. The New York Post reports that the luxury vehicles have a starting price of $183,000.

“New city. New beginnings. New big body Barbie Benz,” Reese captioned the post.

As The Post reports, Reese signed an NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge and received her first Benz for her 21st birthday in May 2023. Her current NIL valuation is $1.8 million.

We reported earlier that after LSU’s NCAA champion win, Reese became among the highest-paid women’s college basketball players.

The rising star athlete has secured six-figure NIL deals with brands across beauty, fashion, sports, fitness, and lifestyle — such as Calvin Klein, Bose, Coach, Raising Cane’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Leaf Trading Cards, Bleacher Report, Outback Steakhouse, Playstation and the artificial intelligence company Caktus AI.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently denied Reese’s request to trademark her “Bayou Barbie” nickname, citing a conflict with the Mattel-owned Barbie doll brand.

An attorney for the LSU star, Darren Heitner, said they would not appeal the decision.

“We discussed internally and determined that it was in Angel’s best interest to not unnecessarily instigate Mattel,” Heitner told On3’s Pete Nakos. “While initially it seemed worthy to obtain the registration, Angel has pivoted away from selling Bayou Barbie merchandise. As such, the appropriate business decision was made to simply let the application abandon.”

