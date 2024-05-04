Montana Fishburne Gets 2-Years Probation Following 2022 Battery Arrest

*Montana Fishburne, the daughter of former “Black-ish” star Laurence Fishburne, is on the wrong side of the law again, two years after being arrested for battery on a police officer.

Us Weekly reports Montana was sentenced to 24 months of probation for her part in the incident. Police records in Florida detail the January 2022 arrest by Broward County sheriffs. The records reveal Montana called 911 about an ex-boyfriend allegedly stalking and threatening her. After arriving on the scene, police officers found no one home.

The police records further noted Montana allegedly yelling at authorities “that no one helped her” from the sidewalk near the reported address and approached them, with police telling her “multiple times to back up,” Us stated. The outlet referenced the police report on the incident, which mentioned how the 34-year-old adult film star slapped one of the deputies on the side of his head. As a result, the officer’s ear sustained swelling and redness.

Although Montana was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, she changed her first not-guilty plea to the felony charge to no contest on April 10.

Montana’s sentencing marks the latest in a series of legal situations for the porn star. In 2017, Montana was charged with three misdemeanors for a DUI. She was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Three years later, Montana was also arrested for driving under the influence in Florida in 2020. Like the previous incident released on bond.

Montana’s legal situation may be generating headlines, but her father, Laurence Fishburne, has remained silent, not publicly addressing his daughter’s plight nor career aspirations.

In 2010, Montana touted her professional path with a preference for doing porn over acting in mainstream films.

“I had a little passion inside me to do porn,” she told Us. “I didn’t really want to tell too many people about it because I was afraid of their reactions when I was younger. I started thinking about it … when I was 16.”

Weighing in on Montana’s sentencing, her attorney, Michael Grieco, released a statement to Us, saying, “There is no admission of guilt and no conviction and the case will be sealed and put in the rearview. And young Ms. Fishburne will be able to move on with her life.”

In addition, Grieco stated Montana’s probation period will end after she completes a 13-week anger management program.

