‘My Mane Problem’ Season 2 Exclusive Clip | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip from the premiere season two episode of the empowering makeover docuseries “My Mane Problem.”

The show chronicles celebrity stylist Dr. Boogie, who is back giving renewed hope and self-confidence to real people confronting very personal hair journeys, per the press release. Watch the season two trailer above.

Here’s the series synopsis: My Mane Problem A bad hairstyle can look, feel and be life-ruining, but celebrity stylist Dr. Boogie is back giving renewed hope and self-confidence to real people confronting very personal hair journeys. Season two features even more inspiring transformations, as the industry vet rescues clients struggling with deeply affecting hair trauma. These eight new, half-hour episodes chronicle real people confronting challenges such as chemical burns, traction alopecia, balding due to extensions and wigs, and much more. From empowering individuals to embrace their natural hair to restoring confidence in those struggling with hair-related trauma, every episode promises to be a testament to the transformative power of self-love and acceptance.

According to the news release: “Dr. Boogie first gained national attention with his performance on season one of “Shear Genius.” Since then, Boogie has been the go-to-hair ‘doctah’ in Hollywood for several decades now, but Dr. Boogie is more than a trendsetting stylist to the stars. Dating back to when he was a teenager soothing his mother by combing her hair, in many ways, his true calling is helping women and men regain their confidence, and life, by transforming their relationship with their hair.”

Dr. Boogie is an industry veteran whose clients include Taraji P. Henson, Eve, and Vivica Fox. “My Mane Problem” showcases him working with individuals to offer real solutions, hair care treatment, and, ultimately, a new lease on life through his empathetic consultations.

In our preview of tonight’s debut episode, Dr. Boogie tells a client that hair needs to be shaved for a fresh, new start. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Season 2 of “My Mane Problem” kicks off Thursday, April 25 on Allblk.

