Shannon Sharpe Named Webby Advocate of the Year for 2024 Webby Awards

*Former professional athlete Shannon Sharpe will receive the Webby Advocate of the Year Award at the 28th annual Webby Awards for his contributions to the digital landscape.

According to a press release, the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) announced the Winners for the 28th Annual Webby Awards, which include: Adam Driver, Apple, Barbie The Movie, Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers, Conan O’Brien, Emerson Collective, First We Feast, GLAAD, Google, Gretchen Whitmer, Gucci, Jason and Travis Kelce, Jay-Z, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Batiste, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Laverne Cox, Letterboxd, Megan Thee Stallion, Michelle Obama, NASA, National Geographic, Netflix, New York Times, NPR, Notion, Olivia Rodrigo, ŌURA, Reddit, Runway, Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live, The Sphere, Shopify, Spotify, Snoop Dogg, Sydney Sweeney, Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, TLDR, Trixie Mattel, UNICEF, Vote.org and Yoko Ono. These honorees will be celebrated for excellence on the Internet.

Sharpe, 55, is recognized for his significant impact in sports commentary, advocacy for racial equality, education and health, and his wildly successful podcast, Club Shay Shay. The Webby Advocate of the Year Award is a recognition chosen by a committee led by the NAACP and IADAS.

Sharpe’s Katt Williams episode won the Webby Award for Featured Guest, Individual Episodes (Podcasts). Additionally, the interview on “Club Shay Shay” is nearing a record as the most-watched YouTube video interview ever.

Claire Graves, president of the Webby Awards, explained, “This year’s Webby Winners represent work at the cutting edge of creativity and innovation.”



“They are best-in-class creators, entrepreneurs, and companies who are taking giant strides to make something entirely new to entertain, help, or inform people through the Internet,” Graves added. “We can’t wait to celebrate them at the Internet’s biggest night on Monday, May 13th.”

This year’s honorees include Keke Palmer, set to receive a Webby Special Achievement Award for her multifaceted contributions as an actress, activist, and entrepreneur, notably for her innovative digital projects such as “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” and “KeyTV.”

