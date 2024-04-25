Bank Teller Reveals 3 Instances You Should Avoid Requesting $100 Bills at the Bank

*According to former bank teller and financial planner Michael Ashlet, there are three times you should avoid asking for $100 bills at the bank.

First, Ashley advises avoiding visiting banks at peak hours.

“I would advise against requesting $100 bills at a bank branch during peak hours, particularly during busy mornings or lunch rushes,” he said, gobankingrates.com reports. “Such times typically witness a high volume of transactions and customer inquiries, leading to longer wait times and potential frustration for both customers and staff.”

Ashley, founder of the personal finance site Richiest, spent years working as a bank employee at Wells Fargo and Citi. He suggests avoiding banks on Saturday mornings and paydays on the first and last of the month.

Secondly, Ashley said avoiding banks with low cash supply is best.

“It’s also best to avoid asking for $100 bills during times of cash shortages, such as after weekends or holidays, when the branch may be in the process of replenishing its cash reserves,” he said.

“This can result in delays and inconvenience for both the customer and the bank staff, as fulfilling such requests might require extra time and effort,” he continued.

“Instead, consider planning your visit during quieter periods, such as mid-morning or mid-afternoon on weekdays, to ensure a smoother and more efficient banking experience for everyone involved.”

Third, call ahead and ask if the back can fulfill your request before you visit the branch, as the bank might not have any hundreds on hand.

MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Keke Palmer ‘Excited to Share Next Chapter’ in New Memoir ‘Master of Me’