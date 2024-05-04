Unforgettable Moments: A Noise Within Theatre Company’s Production of ‘King Hedley II’ | PICs

*A Noise Within Theatre Company completes its run of August Wilson’s “King Hedley II.” Under the direction of Gregg T. Daniel, the cast creates unforgettable moments and compelling performances that capture every layered nuance written by the late two-time Pulitzer Prize winner.

Aaron Jennings leads in the title role of King. Aaron is raw, uninhibited, and completely available as he transforms every fiber of his being into the newly emancipated King.

Christian Kenley is a showstopper as the swindler’s sidekick and comic relief. King Hedley II is anchored by strong, textured, and outspoken women.

Veralyn Jones is the spicey Ruby and Kacie Rogers is the sprightly and tenacious Tonya. Both delivered stellar performances.

Ben Cain’s portrayal of Elmore is slicker than a can of oil. Cain ignites the stage with infectious charm. King Hedley’s closing night performance treated the audience to the dutiful theatrical gifts of Tony Winters, who stepped in to play the delicately witted Stool Pigeon with regal sophistication and sagacious flair. Gerald Rivers performed the role previously during the run, which began on April 6 and closed on April 28, 2024.

A Noise Within sits on the East side of Pasadena, California. The theatre’s co-artistic directors are Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott.

They are excited to have welcomed another iteration of works from the August Wilson ten-play series also acknowledged as the American Century Cycle.

The plays are set in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from 1904 to 1997 and they convey the complex inner struggles of navigating an oftentimes caste socio-economic ecosystem that spells just another day in the life of black men in America and the women who love them.

Producing partners for this production of King Headly II are Dick and Sally Roberts. A Noise Within Theatre Company’s Production of King Hedley II was sponsored by William and Priscilla Kennedy.

Aaron Jennings (King) is the recipient of an NAACP Best Ensemble award for his role in Elmina’s Kitchen at Lower Depth Theatre. More recently he has also starred on NBC’s Grand Crew and in the motion picture The American Society of Magical Negroes.

Director, Gregg T. Daniel is an adjunct lecturer for USC’s School of Dramatic Arts. He holds a Master of Fine Art from National University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Gregg is a coveted director and a nominee for Best Director from the NAACP Theatre Awards, among many other distinctions. Mr. Daniel has also appeared in over 100 film and television productions.

A Noise Within (ANW) has been called “an oasis for those who love classic stories” by the Los Angeles Times and is a leading regional producer. Under the leadership of Elliott and Rodriguez-Elliott, the award-winning resident theater company is honored to represent the entire community at its state-of-the-art, 324-seat performance space. In addition to producing world-class performances of classic theater, the organization runs robust education programs to inspire diverse audiences of all ages. ANW is committed to anti-racist policies and practices across the entirety of the organization. By interpreting its mission to fully engage audiences through community and artist-centered work in multiple creative disciplines, ANW is striving to be a theater that better serves the entire community. A Noise Within’s 2023-24 Season is presented by the S. Mark Taper Foundation.

Noise Within is located at 3352 E Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107. For information on the theatre and other productions go to www.anoisewithin.org.

