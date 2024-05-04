Subscribe
Vegas ‘Lovers & Friends’ Festival Featuring Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys Canceled Less Than 24 Hours Before Opening | WATCH
By
Dan Heching, CNN
*(CNN) — The epic “Lovers & Friends” festival in Las Vegas featuring a lineup that included Alica Keys, Mary J. Blige, Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani, and a whole lot more was canceled on the eve of its opening due to high winds.

According to the festival’s official website, “organizers have been monitoring the weather for several days and proactively preparing for a windy Saturday.

However, the National Weather Service has now issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph.”

“Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival,” the statement posted on Friday continued.

“This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months,” the statement added. “We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are.” ‍

The statement noted that “ticket holders who purchased their tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive a refund within 30 days to the original form of payment.”

In addition to Keys, Blige, Jackson and Stefani, “Lovers & Friends” was packed with many other notable stars in music, including Usher, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Nelly Furtado, TLC and M.I.A.

The one-day fest, which was to have taken place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, started in 2022.

2024 Friends & Lovers line-up
