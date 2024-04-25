Keke Palmer ‘Excited to Share Next Chapter’ in New Memoir ‘Master of Me’

*Keke Palmer is set to drop a new memoir, “Master of Me” – noting in an Instagram post that this seems “like the right time to put my thoughts to paper.”

“Oh yes, the Virgo speaks. I’m not sure the next time I’ll write a book but this seemed like the right time to put my thoughts to paper,” Palmer captioned the unveiling of the book cover (see the IG post below).

She also admitted… “Writing this book scares me.”

“When you write a book you are sharing who you are and what you are going through at that time. I’ve learned so much about myself this past year and though we don’t know each other and live unique lives, I feel we experience more of the same themes than we know.”

Palmer added, “Our life doesn’t always work out the way we think it will. I’m excited to share the next chapter of my ever-growing journey in life with you all. I get real; the pain, the joy, the triumph, I’m not the same person anymore. I look at everything differently and that’s okay, we are the first generation with documented evidence of us growing in real time. The fear and awareness of that can be quite crippling, but I’m not afraid to check the temperature in every era.”

“Last year I was a Big Boss, this year… I’m the Master, of me and you’ve gotta be the master of you,” the mother of one added.

You can pre-order “Master of Me” on kekepalmer.com/book.

Palmer released her debut memoir, “I Don’t Belong To You” in 2017.

In related news, Palmer will receive a Webby Special Achievement Award at the 28th Annual Webby Awards for her unparalleled contributions as an actress, activist, and entrepreneur and for her unique brand of digital innovation on projects like Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, and KeyTV.

