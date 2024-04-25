Amanda Seales Confronts Issa Rae Beef Rumors, Checks Shannon Sharpe on Racism | Watch

*Actress/comedian Amanda Seales dropped by Club Shay Shay this week and chopped it up with host Shannon Sharpe about a myriad of hot topics, including her long-rumored beef with Issa Rae.

In the interview, Seales explained that Rae’s publicist, Vanessa Anderson, provoked the perceived issues with Issa.

Seales also noted that she has always felt compelled to “protect” Issa while the feeling wasn’t reciprocal.

“So I’ve never talked about this publicly because it has always been incredibly important to me to protect Issa. Because I know that Issa is doing something within this business that so few people get to do. And it’s not something I desire to do,” she said. “I’m not interested in getting a $100 million production deal. That’s not a life that I want for myself. But I know that her role is very important.”

This hurt to watch. Like I actually cringed 😭 https://t.co/P0gLBrvakg pic.twitter.com/zku6MsNkFL — I SAID WHAT I SAID (@theericklouis) April 24, 2024

“I’m not petty, I’m not phony, I’m not going to hug people that are not my people,” Seales continued.

She alleges that shielding Issa has inadvertently empowered individuals to target her.

“There’s a whole narrative that is completely false that people keep spinning,” Seales said. “They keep saying, you know, that I’m this mean girl on this set, that I harmed these people on this set.”

Seales starred on Issa’s HBO show “Insecure,” and garnered the reputation of being a “mean girl” on set.

“I just want to point out something very basic. How can I be a mean girl on a set that ain’t my set? How? It’s your show. You are my boss. I don’t even have the capacity to be the mean girl here because you can fire me,” she added. “So there’s no way for me to be a mean girl in this situation. And I know some people that may buck up against, like, the confirmation bias that they’ve created, but it simply is the truth.”

According to Seales, Rae “didn’t feel like I was needed.”

??????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/DqJc8sUA5a — I SAID WHAT I SAID (@theericklouis) April 24, 2024

“She didn’t feel like I deserved to be protected,” she continued. “I’m only giving a portion of the situation. But that was my experience. And nonetheless, I have still always protected her because I felt like it was my responsibility to do so. But it is not.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Shannon downplayed Amanda’s experience with racism and being called the N-word as a child, leaving Seales in a state of disbelief at his remarks.

“They’re kids,” he said. “As a child, you never said anything derogatory? You were just this model citizen as a child?”

“So you have no problem with the children that were cursing out Ruby Bridges?” she clapped back. “And the Little Rock Nine?”

The X/Twitter clips embedded in this report contain highlights from the interview. The full conversation can be seen in the YouTube clip above.

“I know Issa is doing something within this business that so few people get to do. … I know her role is very important and so I’ve always protected Issa. However, there’s been enough instances at this point where I should’ve been protected by Issa and I wasn’t.” – Amanda Seales pic.twitter.com/yHQY1J3mS9 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) April 24, 2024

. @AmandaSeales Destroys @EmmanuelAcho For @Reese10Angel Comments “She is a young person. Do you know how disgusting that is? That cornball… who loves to make himself look he’s like the White people’s savior… Cut it out, it’s ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/rSaBUOhZI4 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) April 24, 2024

