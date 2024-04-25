Solange Knowles’s Son Julez Smith Jr. Talks Fashion Inspiration and Runway Debut

*Julez Smith, the 19-year-old son of Solange Knowles, is speaking out about loving fashion and navigating the modeling industry in a new interview with Vogue.

The profile comes two months after he made his New York Fashion Week debut. In the issue, Smith describes his mother as “one of the best-dressed people in the world.”

“Growing up, my grandma was doing costumes for my auntie (Beyoncé) and my mom, and I think my mom is one of the best-dressed people in the world. I just wanted to be fly and keep up with them—but I wanted to be on the modeling side,” Smith told the publication.

Before joining Next Management, Smith disclosed that he initially harbored aspirations of becoming a professional athlete in the NBA.

“I played basketball growing up, so that was always a big factor when picking a school. I always wanted to play for the school that had the best team. I was really a hooper—I thought I was going to the NBA,” he explained.

According to Julez, his road to fashion came “naturally.”

His breakthrough came in February 2024, with his Luar debut.

“I was actually interning with them for a couple of months, and maybe like a week before the show they were just like, ‘Come to the casting.’ So I went to the casting and I got it,” Smith recalled.

He attributed his unwavering dedication to modeling to observing the work ethic of Solange and Beyoncé.

“Growing up, my mom and aunt were doing photo shoots every other week, and I saw how jam-packed and busy it was. It’s good to already understand, ‘Okay, you’re going to have to get up early, be on time, and work long hours.’ And everything moves really fast. It’s work, but I like it,” said Smith.

