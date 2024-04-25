R&B Sensation Tanya Nolan to Ignite Airwaves with Sultry New Single ‘Like Water’ and Sizzling Music Video

*Get ready to turn up the heat this spring as celebrated R&B singer and songwriter Tanya Nolan announces the release of her highly anticipated single, “Like Water” (click HERE to listen), accompanied by a scintillating music video.

With its captivating water-themed visuals and irresistibly sultry sound, “Like Water” is poised to make waves across the music scene and set the standard for seductive summer anthems.

Known for her ability to captivate audiences with her smooth vocals and provocative lyrics, Tanya Nolan is no stranger to pushing boundaries and creating buzz-worthy moments.

With “Like Water,” she takes her artistry to new heights, delivering a track that is as infectious as it is alluring.

“We wanted to create something that would really grab people’s attention and leave a lasting impression,” says Tanya Nolan. “With ‘Like Water,’ we’ve crafted a song and video that are both visually stunning and musically compelling. It’s a perfect blend of sensuality and sophistication, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Set against a backdrop of shimmering waves and sultry summer nights, the music video for “Like Water” is a feast for the eyes, showcasing Tanya Nolan’s undeniable charisma and magnetic stage presence.

From steamy choreography to breathtaking cinematography, every frame is meticulously crafted to transport viewers to a world of pure escapism and allure.

“Like Water” is not just a song; it’s an experience,” says Nolan. “We wanted to create something that would transport listeners to another place and time, and I think we’ve accomplished that with this track. It’s sexy, it’s sophisticated, and it’s sure to leave a lasting impression.”

With its infectious beat, seductive melody, and unforgettable hook, “Like Water” (click HERE to listen) is destined to become the soundtrack of the summer. Whether you’re hitting the beach or hitting the dance floor, this is one track that demands to be heard.

“Like Water” is set for release on May 3rd, and the music video will premiere simultaneously on Tanya Nolan’s official YouTube channel.

Follow Tanya Nolan on her social media channels at iamtanyanolan

