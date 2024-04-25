Avoiding Boeing Planes – Passengers Seek Alternatives and Calming Strategies (and Prayer) After Flight Incidents | WATCH

*Travelers are increasingly switching their flights to avoid flying on Boeing aircraft following a series of recent safety incidents connected to the aircraft maker.

This trend is becoming apparent through various social media posts. Following these accidents, individuals are resorting to taking anti-anxiety medication for their flights, as reported by NBC News, and some are restructuring their traveling plans and sharing their tips on TikTok.

One TikTok user, Christian Grossi, with over 1.4 million followers, uploaded a video on March 14 explaining how to specifically avoid Boeing planes when making flight bookings online.

Grossi walked his audience through the steps, highlighting how he avoids Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, notably the model involved in two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. By utilizing filters on flight search websites like Kayak, travelers can opt out of flying on those particular planes. The video has since garnered tens of thousands of views.

The avoidance of Boeing aircraft also coincides with recent incidents, including one on March 15 when a United Airlines Boeing 737-824 had to ground because of the loss of a panel midflight. This event closely follows another incident where a Boeing 787 Dreamliner suffered a malfunction, injuring passengers, and both follow an episode in January where an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-MAX 9 lost a panel mid-flight, triggering a national investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is considering measures to potentially limit United’s operational expansion by stopping them from adding new routes. These deliberations come as several other incidents involving Boeing aircraft have taken place, including an incident where a Boeing 777-200 lost a panel shortly after takeoff from San Francisco, and instances where United Airlines jets have experienced engine fires and hydraulic system issues.

Amid rising concerns, retired Boeing Quality Manager John Barnett was found dead in what authorities have reported as a suicide. Before his death, Barnett had been involved in a whistleblower lawsuit concerning manufacturing practices at Boeing.

As more information circulates and investigations continue, Boeing’s reputation has come under significant scrutiny, affecting its stock value and causing airlines to adjust their operational plans. For example, United and Southwest Airlines have been forced to reduce flights and delay pilot hiring due to the late delivery of new Boeing planes.

These issues are reshaping the aviation industry as travelers actively seek ways to bypass flying on Boeing’s aircraft, further challenging the manufacturer as it navigates these turbulent times.

