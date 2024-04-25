Friday, April 26, 2024
G. Dep Talks Reuniting With Diddy, Despite Legal Drama, Non Visitation
By Chris Richburg
Rapper-G-Dep / Photo: Video Screenshot
*Sean “Diddy” Combs may have lost allies amid his current legal troubles, but the hip-hop mogul has found one artist who wants to work with him.

Citing a new interview with Fox 5 New York, Complex revealed that former Bad Boy Records artist G. Dep is ready to enter the studio with Combs. So much so that he’s throwing a cloud of doubt over his former boss’ situation.

“I’m like, ‘When? When did that happen?’ You know what I mean?” G. Dep voiced about Combs’ alleged misconduct. “We were in the studio for months on end with each other. So I don’t know where this is coming from.”

“People should give people the benefit of the doubt,” he continued. If somebody just saying that you did something, you know, people can say anything.”

Despite being locked up, Complex notes G. Dep has remained active musically with writing hundreds of songs. As a result, he is not shy about reigniting the hitmaking magic he had with Combs.

“I got a lot of songs, bro. I’m looking for you so we can get some type of musical situation going,” G. Dep expressed while looking directly into the camera.

The 49-year-old “Special Delivery” rhymesayer’s comments come after being released from prison this month after spending more than a decade behind bars for a fatal shooting in 1993.

Years after the shooting, G. Dep turned himself in after the victim died.

In 2010, the entertainer confessed to the murder, which resulted in him being sentenced to 15 years in prison. Thirteen years later, G. Dep was granted clemency by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

In the first interview since his release, the rapper confided that he never received a visit from Combs while serving time.

“He reached out to me inadvertently,” the Harlem native told The Art of Dialogue. “Like videos, a couple of interviews, I heard him shout me out. … I couldn’t expect too much from anybody—that wasn’t what type of time that was. I went in there with my own volition.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: The Ups and Downs of a ‘Bad Boy’ Turned Businessman | PicsVideos

