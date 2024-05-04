Saturday, May 4, 2024
HomeEducation
Education

Lone Black Female Protester Called ‘Lizzo’ – Gets Monkey Taunts by White Males At Ole Miss | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
0

*Amid a pro and ant-Palestine demonstration at Ole Miss (University of Mississippi), an unnamed Black female stood in vigil, her camera poised amidst the throng. Yet, instead of camaraderie, she was met with a barrage of insults, predominantly from white men, targeting her appearance with vicious references to Lizzo, interlaced with derogatory slurs.

The tension simmered, a clash of words with no physical altercation. From a distance, one man, adorned in a light blue shirt, contorted his visage into a grotesque mimicry of a monkey, his arms flailing in mockery. The echoes of his actions were echoed by another figure, clad in blue and yellow, emitting similar simian sounds.

The reprehensible display ignited a storm of condemnation, with many decrying it as a deliberate act of bigotry masquerading under the guise of protest. Videos capturing the scene only reinforced this sentiment, painting a damning picture of intolerance.

“Incredibly racist gesture,” a voice of reason amid the chaos, as backlash surged against the perpetrators, accusing them of using the protests as a platform for bigotry.

In a surreal twist, Rep. Mike Collins, a U.S. congressman from Georgia, praised the actions of the Ole Miss individuals, dubbing it as “taking care of business,” a statement that only adds fuel to the fire.

“This is a video showing anti-Blackness,” wrote the progressive lobbyist Nina Turner, responding to Collins on X. “This is a sitting Congressman applauding it,” reports the Daily Beast

In response, Ole Miss issued a statement denouncing the offensive behavior, pledging to take appropriate action in line with university policy.

Amidst this tumult, the protests at Ole Miss retained a semblance of peace, with no arrests or injuries reported, despite a notable police presence. Yet, the specter of violence looms large, a recurring theme across the nation, where similar incidents have escalated swiftly into chaos.

Unidentified Black woman and haters at Ole Miss Palestinian protest
Unidentified Black woman and haters at Ole Miss Palestinian protest / via X

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Makeup Brand Faces Criticism for Introducing ‘Jet-Black’ Foundation Shade Amid Backlash

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH

Suicide

Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

Beef

Lupe Fiasco Lookin’ for Trouble: Declares Battle Intent to ‘Any Mf***ing Rapper’ – Any Mf***ing Time’ – ‘Anywhere!’ | WATCH

Beef

Kendrick Lamar is A Race-Baiting Hypocrite!

Entertainment

Mo’Nique Calls Oprah and Tyler Perry ‘Coons’ in Firey Rant | Watch

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming