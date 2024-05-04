Lone Black Female Protester Called ‘Lizzo’ – Gets Monkey Taunts by White Males At Ole Miss | WATCH

*Amid a pro and ant-Palestine demonstration at Ole Miss (University of Mississippi), an unnamed Black female stood in vigil, her camera poised amidst the throng. Yet, instead of camaraderie, she was met with a barrage of insults, predominantly from white men, targeting her appearance with vicious references to Lizzo, interlaced with derogatory slurs.

The tension simmered, a clash of words with no physical altercation. From a distance, one man, adorned in a light blue shirt, contorted his visage into a grotesque mimicry of a monkey, his arms flailing in mockery. The echoes of his actions were echoed by another figure, clad in blue and yellow, emitting similar simian sounds.

The reprehensible display ignited a storm of condemnation, with many decrying it as a deliberate act of bigotry masquerading under the guise of protest. Videos capturing the scene only reinforced this sentiment, painting a damning picture of intolerance.

“Incredibly racist gesture,” a voice of reason amid the chaos, as backlash surged against the perpetrators, accusing them of using the protests as a platform for bigotry.

This video from Ole Miss is beautiful, but guys, please put away the phones. Be in the moment when you’re mocking the Hamas loving fat girl. pic.twitter.com/0ESdQ6a99Q — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 3, 2024

In a surreal twist, Rep. Mike Collins, a U.S. congressman from Georgia, praised the actions of the Ole Miss individuals, dubbing it as “taking care of business,” a statement that only adds fuel to the fire.

“This is a video showing anti-Blackness,” wrote the progressive lobbyist Nina Turner, responding to Collins on X. “This is a sitting Congressman applauding it,” reports the Daily Beast

In response, Ole Miss issued a statement denouncing the offensive behavior, pledging to take appropriate action in line with university policy.

Amidst this tumult, the protests at Ole Miss retained a semblance of peace, with no arrests or injuries reported, despite a notable police presence. Yet, the specter of violence looms large, a recurring theme across the nation, where similar incidents have escalated swiftly into chaos.

