Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

*Sports commentator and all-around clown, Jason Whitlock, unleashed a scathing critique on Simone Biles after her candid revelations regarding her decision to step back from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics spotlight. The I-wish-I-was-white writer somehow came to the twisted conclusion that the gymnastic GOAT is “pretending” to be as famous as new WNBA star Caitlin Clark. More on that shortly.

Diving deep into her psyche on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Biles reflected on the harsh limelight of social media and its role in her Olympic intermission.

“America hates me. The world is going to hate me. I can only see what they’re saying on Twitter right now,” Biles confided. “Usually if you go to the Olympics and flop or whatever it is, you get people on their couch eating those little chips.

“I thought I was going to be banned from America, ‘cause that’s what they tell you: ‘Don’t come back if not gold. Gold or bust. Don’t come back.'”

Taking no prisoners, Whitlock disparaged the gymnastic powerhouse’s notoriety by juxtaposing it with Caitlin Clark’s, who soared to the zenith of the WNBA Draft as Indiana Fever’s premier choice.

Simone Biles is pretending like she’s Caitlin Clark and that people actually know who she is. She’s built up this importance of herself and does things to make herself feel important. pic.twitter.com/ve8Koy1hm3 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 19, 2024

In a video bearing the caustic caption on platform X, Whitlock declares, "Simone Biles is pretending like she's Caitlin Clark and that people actually know who she is.

“She’s built up this importance of herself and does things to make herself feel important.”

Not pausing for breath, he continues,

“She’s a gymnast and every four years they are relevant for a two or three-week stretch. But Simone Biles could walk by the overwhelming majority of people in an airport and they wouldn’t think twice – ‘oh there goes a little black girl’. They just wouldn’t think twice.

“So they build up this importance of themselves. And then they start doing things to make themselves appear important.

“But in the grand scheme of things she is not important. She didn’t cut through the way Caitlin Clark goes anywhere, people recognize her. That’s not the same for Simone Biles.

“It is a by-product of these young people and this new era we are living in where Twitter is their reality. It distorts reality.”

In the universe of gymnastics, Biles is tipped to grace the U.S. Classic in Hartford, Connecticut with her presence next month.

As for the Parisian Olympics with its inaugural fanfare slated for July 26, the jury’s still out on Biles’ participation.

You won’t be surprised to know that Simone Biles’ fans and just plain ol’ people with functioning brains had a lot to say about Whitlock’s comments. Check out some reactions below.

You big back coon. Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time. Simone has accomplished more than your heavy tongue ass could have ever dreamt of. Shut the fuck up. https://t.co/mfkVRdnK4F — olivia⁷ 🦋𐚁 (@LIVtheVIRGO) April 20, 2024

Simone Biles is the G.O.A.T. Other people strive for her level of achievement. Caitlin Clark is a Queen, rising. Any idiot trying to denigrate either one isn’t going to get the mention from me they are willing to humiliate themselves for on the internet… pic.twitter.com/nSUxCvM1T9 — L’amant Boulanger (@cillcillwi) April 20, 2024

Acting like you don’t know who Simone biles is just to please yt republican twt is on brand for your demo https://t.co/emCtkHLeyX pic.twitter.com/za1DBF9f7B — Lilly🧚🏾‍♀️ (@LillyImaan) April 21, 2024

Who TF is Jason Whitlock?! 😭 I just saw a screenshot of his post about Simone Biles. He’s delusional. 😭 pic.twitter.com/u19ZUkrbqt — Bean Nicky Barnes 🇺🇸🇨🇺🇩🇴 (@BeanNickyBarnes) April 20, 2024

