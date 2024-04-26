Catch Irv Gotti on ‘Uncensored’ and DJ Special on ‘Unsung’ at 9/8c This Sunday April 28 | WATCH

*”UNCENSORED” explores the lives of some of today’s most notable personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. This week’s episode highlights Irv Gotti. He rose from Hollis DJ to A&R at Def Jam and founder of his record label.

Tune in as Irv Gotti details his journey creating Murder Inc., launching hip-hop stars, and becoming a force in music, film, and television. Don’t miss an all-new episode of Uncensored on Sunday, April 28 at 10 PM /9C only on TV One.

“UNCENSORED” is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, Jay Allen, and Nikki Byles (Executive Producers), and Rachel Valley (Producer) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Austyn Biggers is the SVP of Programming and Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production.

Get ready for all new episodes of TV One's original and longest-running series "UNSUNG" and "UNCENSORED" this Sunday, April 21 at 9 PM ET/8C . "UNSUNG" leads with a DJ Special at 9 PM ET /8C followed by "UNCENSORED," which features Irv Gotti, at 10 PM ET/9C.





The seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning series “UNSUNG,” spotlights entertainment’s most talented, versatile, and influential music artists. This week’s episode highlights Hip From the turntable to production, mixtapes, and radio, for the past 50 years the DJ has remained the cornerstone of hip-hop! Join us to uncover their journey, from shaping music and culture to adapting in an evolving landscape. Don’t miss an all-new Unsung on hip-hop’s hottest DJs on Sunday, April 28 at 9 PM ET/8C only on TV One!

“UNSUNG” is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is executive produced by Frank Sinton and Arthur Smith of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland, Kysha Mounia and Jamecia Blount also serve as Executive Producers. For TV One, Austyn Biggers is the SVP of Programming and Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production.

