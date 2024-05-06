Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Cancelled After Calling His Children ‘Evil’

*Brian McKnight’s Detroit concert slated for June 9 was canceled amid backlash for criticizing his oldest children and calling them “evil.”

The promoter announced the cancellation on Instagram but deleted the post hours later, according to SandraRose.com. Apparently, the singer’s Detroit fans have been dragging him on social media for sparring with his estranged kids online.

As we reported earlier … McKnight’s son is airing the singer’s dirty laundry after he called his children “products of sin.”

“In order to live a life that you love, you have to get rid of the evil and the negativity, even if that evil and negativity is related,” McKnight posted on social media.

The R&B crooner shares sons Brian Jr. and Niko with ex-wife Julie McKnight and Briana with ex Patricia Driver.

Update: Brian McKnight’s upcoming concert in Detroit has been canceled https://t.co/TsapKzczHE pic.twitter.com/VaEzmTUBtm — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 4, 2024

Niko clapped back at his father in the comments of The Shade Room’s post about the McKnight family drama. In his remarks, Niko subtly referenced his father’s infidelity while he was in a relationship with a woman named Lisa, Ace Showbiz reports.

“I’m evil???? That’s wild. The guy who used to make me clean his used c*ndoms out his bathroom at 15 before Lisa got home is calling me evil. Fashoooooo,” Niko wrote.

In a separate comment, he added, “the guy who forged sigs [sic] on our names is calling us evil fashoooooooo.”

Meanwhile, as SandraRose reports, McKnight previously demanded that “his daughter reveal her sexual history under oath in a defamation lawsuit,” the outlet writes, and accused her of sleeping with her cousin. McKnight also refused to help Niko amid his cancer battle.

Per Ace Showbiz reports, Brian’s ex, Julie McKnight, who shares Brian Jr. with the singer, said in a video, “The point of every negative situation, whether it’s an illness whether it’s a fool that you have to deal with because they keep entering your life when you are no longer giving any more energy to it, is to only keep you down to where they thought they had you because they were the author of an extremely abusive situation emotionally, mentally.”

“And they’re no good at not being the center of attention anymore. So when everybody pulls that away, it’s like a kid without candy who throws a tantrum…,” she continued.

