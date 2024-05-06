Floyd Mayweather is Still Detained in Dubai Over Unpaid Debt | Video

*Floyd Mayweather is still in Dubai despite a TMZ report claiming he was spotted at a Los Angeles Clippers game last week, where he allegedly gave a homeless man $30,000.

We reported earlier that Gervonta “Tank” Davis claimed Mayweather was detained in Dubai over an unpaid debt.

After TMZ ran its story about Floyd being spotted in LA passing out money to homeless people, the boxing champ posted images on Instagram showing that he’s still in Dubai. He also shared a video seemingly confirming he has not touched down on the West Coast—watch the YouTube clip above.

After Davis alleged that Mayweather was held captive in Dubai due to unpaid debts, Floyd’s longtime nemesis, 50 Cent, offered financial assistance. On social media, he wrote, “Me and Champ be beefing, but he my brother. I got some money if he need it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Meanwhile, Sandra Rose reports that according to boxing promoter Rick Glaser (via X), Mayweather can’t leave the country until he pays what he owes.

“Just got off the phone with my guy in Dubai, he told me that #Floyd #Mayweather is definitely being held by the Government court system there as he owes a substantial amount of money in Dubai. They take indebtedness over there very seriously. Was told the debt is #unassociated with #Boxing. Floyd’s desperately trying to work things out, to no avail so far. So @Gervontaa #TankDavis is correct that Floyd’s being held there!!!”

However, Mayweather can move around Dubai as much as he’d like.

Rumors suggest that Mayweather’s debt isn’t boxing-related but allegedly stems from accusations of misconduct towards a woman abroad, leading to a financial settlement (that he apparently can’t pay) to avoid legal repercussions.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: 50 Cent Reacts to Floyd (Money’s Funny) Mayweather Being Held Hostage in Dubai