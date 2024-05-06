Monday, May 6, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Floyd Mayweather is Still Detained in Dubai Over Unpaid Debt | Video
By Ny MaGee
0

*Floyd Mayweather is still in Dubai despite a TMZ report claiming he was spotted at a Los Angeles Clippers game last week, where he allegedly gave a homeless man $30,000.

We reported earlier that Gervonta “Tank” Davis claimed Mayweather was detained in Dubai over an unpaid debt.

After TMZ ran its story about Floyd being spotted in LA passing out money to homeless people, the boxing champ posted images on Instagram showing that he’s still in Dubai. He also shared a video seemingly confirming he has not touched down on the West Coast—watch the YouTube clip above. 

After Davis alleged that Mayweather was held captive in Dubai due to unpaid debts, Floyd’s longtime nemesis, 50 Cent, offered financial assistance. On social media, he wrote, “Me and Champ be beefing, but he my brother. I got some money if he need it!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Meanwhile, Sandra Rose reports that according to boxing promoter Rick Glaser (via X), Mayweather can’t leave the country until he pays what he owes.

“Just got off the phone with my guy in Dubai, he told me that #Floyd #Mayweather is definitely being held by the Government court system there as he owes a substantial amount of money in Dubai. They take indebtedness over there very seriously. Was told the debt is #unassociated with #Boxing. Floyd’s desperately trying to work things out, to no avail so far. So @Gervontaa #TankDavis is correct that Floyd’s being held there!!!”

However, Mayweather can move around Dubai as much as he’d like.

Rumors suggest that Mayweather’s debt isn’t boxing-related but allegedly stems from accusations of misconduct towards a woman abroad, leading to a financial settlement (that he apparently can’t pay) to avoid legal repercussions.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: 50 Cent Reacts to Floyd (Money’s Funny) Mayweather Being Held Hostage in Dubai

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Florida A&M University Gifted $237M from Batterson Trust and CEO Gregory Gerami
Next article
Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Cancelled After Calling His Children ‘Evil’

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH

Beef

Christopher Williams Blasts ‘P.A.N.’ Diddy – Labels Jaguar Wright a ‘Crackhead’ | WATCH

Suicide

Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

Beef

Lupe Fiasco Lookin’ for Trouble: Declares Battle Intent to ‘Any Mf***ing Rapper’ – Any Mf***ing Time’ – ‘Anywhere!’ | WATCH

Beef

Kendrick Lamar is A Race-Baiting Hypocrite!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming