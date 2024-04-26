Friday, April 26, 2024
HomeEntertainmentComedy
Comedy

Kevin Daniels, Vivica Fox & Jamie Foxx Bring the Laughs to ‘Not Another Church Movie’ – A Parody of Tyler Perry | PicsVideo
By Jazmyn Summers
0

*In a cinematic whirlwind that pokes fun at the likes of”Madea Goes to Jail” and “Why Did I Get Married,” “Not Another Church Movie” emerges as a rib-tickling parody comedy, offering a raucous ride through the ambitious endeavors of the lead character Taylor Pherry, played by Kevin Daniels,  and his divine mission to share his family’s tales while stirring inspiration in his community.

The plot thickens when Hoprah Windfall,  Luc Ashley.  grappling with plummeting ratings and the need for fresh content on her talk show, beseeches divine intervention from none other than the Almighty. Miraculously, Taylor Pherry emerges as the chosen one to revitalize her show.

However, lurking in the shadows, the Devil, Mickey Rourke, concocts a devilish scheme to throw a wrench into the divine plan. As Taylor juggles his myriad of jobs, primarily centered around aiding his endearing yet dysfunctional family, he receives a celestial mandate from God Himself to assist Hoprah in her quest by penning a movie.

Fox and Daniels attended a New York premiere with other cast and crew this week to unveil the film which drops in theaters May 10. Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers was there to bring you the tea.

Vivica Fox and Jazmyn Summers (photo credit Sean Bell).

Vivica Fox and Jazmyn Summers (photo credit Sean Bell).

Known for her dramatic roles, Vivica Fox says she embraces the comedic change, particularly relishing her portrayal of Judge L’Oréal.

“For me to play Judge L’Oréal, which was a spoof of Judge Mablean, I welcomed it,” shares the veteran actress.

Kevin Daniels lauds writer-director Johnny Mack for fostering an environment where the ensemble cast could freely improvise, fostering organic humor.

“You love a director that has an open mind that’ll let you ad-lib organically,” remarks Fox, echoing Daniels’ sentiment.

Regarding the film’s nod to Tyler Perry’s cinematic universe, while maintaining its distinct identity, Daniels reflects: “I think the fact that he’s built such an incredible empire of all these incredible films people have watched and loved.

Tyler Perry
Actor Tyler Perry arrives at the World Premiere of Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 5, 2021 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency)

“People want to see him take a joke. This is about celebrating him, his films, through laughter,” also said Daniels

Fox adds, “It’s such an honor when someone does a spoof of your film.”

Both Fox and Daniels express confidence that Perry will embrace the film with enthusiasm, foreseeing no backlash from the entertainment mogul.

WES Brands
Jamie Foxx / WES Brands

Directed by Johnny Mack and James Michael Cummings, “Not Another Church Movie” is a Monty the Dog Production, boasting a star-studded cast including Kevin Daniels, Vivica A. Fox, Kyla Pratt, Lamorne Morris, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Academy Award-nominee Mickey Rourke as the Devil, and Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx as God.

Kevin Daniels, Vivica Fox, Jazmyn Summers (photo credit Sean Bell)
Vivica Fox, Kevin Daniels, Jazmyn Summers (photo credit Sean Bell)

Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photos by Sean Bell.  Follow Jaz @jaztalk1 on Instagram, and Facebook. And please don’t forget to subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: This White Horror-core Rapper Beat Future and Metro Boomin on Hip Hop Charts | EURexclusiveWatch

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Trailer Drops for ‘The Forge’ Starring Priscilla Shirer and Aspen Kennedy | Watch
Next article
Yvette Nicole Brown Sees Her Engagement at 52 as Inspiration for Other Women

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

Domestic Violence

The Rise and Fall of Danielle Johnson: Once an LA Astrology Maven – Now a Solar Eclipse Assassin | VIDEO

Kanye West

Kanye’s Newest Dark Twisted Fantasy: 3-some with Michelle Obama and Wife Bianca Censori! | WATCH

Comedy

DC Young Fly Booed in Atlantic City – Says BBLs Trigger Jacky Oh Memories | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming