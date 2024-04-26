Friday, April 26, 2024
Fani Willis Surges in Reelection Race with Favorable Polling Ahead of Democratic Primary
By Ny MaGee
Fani Willis (Alex Slitz-Pool-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
*Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is gaining momentum in her reelection bid with positive poll results for the upcoming Democratic primary.

Despite attacks amid her high-profile prosecution of former President Donald Trump, Willis’s support among Democrats remains strong, with the latest survey by political consultant Fred Hicks indicating an expansion in her backing since her 2020 election, Newsweek reports. 

The survey, conducted from April 20 to 23 and polling 1,000 Democratic voters, reveals that 79 percent intend to support Willis in the primary, with 9 percent favoring Wise Smith.

Per Newsweek, “the poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.”

We reported earlier that Willis received support from attorneys and ethics experts in her battle to remain involved with Trump’s election interference case.

Fani Willis (Dennis Byron-Pool-Getty Images)
Willis was heavily criticized over an affair she had with Nathan Wade, the former special prosecutor she hired in the case.

Per NBC News, “In the court filing, 17 signatories argued that the allegations Willis benefitted financially from a personal relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade do not constitute grounds for removal,” the outlet writes. 

We reported earlier via CNN that Willis and Wade both acknowledge in court papers that they have a “personal” relationship but strongly pushed back on claims that she financially benefitted from hiring him.

Willis is spearheading the Georgia criminal case against former President Trump and his allies over efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

As NBC News reports, 17 ethics experts, former prosecutors, and defense attorneys filed a 25-page court briefing in February arguing that Wade and Willis’s relationship is irrelevant to the Trump case.

In the filing, they wrote, “Disqualifying conflicts occur when a prosecutor’s previous representation of a defendant gives the prosecutor forbidden access to confidential information about the defendant or a conflict otherwise directly impacts fairness and due process owed a defendant.”

“That kind of conflict is not at issue here,” the group said, per NBC News.

