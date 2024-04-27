Friday, April 26, 2024
HomeNews
News

Beekeeper Discovers Over 50,000 Bees in 100-Year-Old Farmhouse | Video
By Ny MaGee
0
Beekeeper
Beekeeper and bee colony / Depositphotos

*When a toddler began having night terrors after telling her mother she heard monsters in the bedroom, a beekeeper found 50,000 bees in the wall of the family’s 100-year-old farmhouse.

“She was saying she heard monsters in her bedroom wall, but we’d been watching Monster’s Inc.,” Ashley Massis Class, who goes by @classashley on TikTok, told PEOPLE. “She was a little speech delayed, so when she tried explaining it, we thought she meant there were monsters in her closet.”

Ashley continued, “We told her, ‘Nobody is in that closet.’ We made jokes about fighting the monster. We gave her a spray bottle full of water that was her monster spray.” 

But when Ashley and her husband noticed a few bees entering their attic, they decided to call a beekeeper and made a harrowing discovery. 

“Beekeeper after beekeeper was like, ‘Nope, they’re not in the house yet.’ They drilled a hole up in our attic and said they didn’t see anything. It wasn’t until a beekeeper actually sat there and observed that he was like, ‘Okay, so I see them going down into the floorboards of this unfinished part. Let’s see where this wall runs down. Underneath there directly is my daughter’s room.”

@classashley Replying to @Brooke Day 1 Bee Removal with a Beekeeper #bees #savethebees #earthday #nightmarefuel ♬ A Gentle Sunlight – James Quinn

The beekeeper used a thermal camera and discovered a massive hive embedded in the walls.

“He didn’t even have his bee gear on yet, but he took a hammer and knocked into the wall. Bees came swarming out like a horror movie,” Ashley said. 

“There were streams of bees, and the wall where he hit was oozing honey. But it looked like blood because it was really, really dark, running down my daughter’s pink walls. It looked really strange.”

When the beekeeper opened the wall, Ashley said behind it “was one of the biggest hives he’s seen in his 40-year career.”

“Just 50,000 bees were swarming like crazy in my daughter’s bedroom. It was a nightmare. They were dropping honey everywhere, all over all her stuff.”

The beekeeper worked over several days removing the bees and chucks of honeycomb.

“It’s about $20,000 in damage,” Ashley revealed. 

The beekeeper successfully removed around 50,000 bees and located the queen, relocating the surviving bees to a bee sanctuary.

Ashley shared the story to TikTok, and it went viral.

“If this went on longer, because the house is 100 years old and the walls are made of plaster, they just would have cracked eventually. Thousands of bees could have poured into my daughter’s room.”

MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Ta’Rhonda Jones Guides Love in Real Time on OWN’s ‘The Never Ever Mets’ | EUR Video Exclusive

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Mary J. Blige Reacts to R&R Hall of Fame Selection, ‘Icon’ Status, Fate of Acting Career and MORE on ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

Domestic Violence

The Rise and Fall of Danielle Johnson: Once an LA Astrology Maven – Now a Solar Eclipse Assassin | VIDEO

Kanye West

Kanye’s Newest Dark Twisted Fantasy: 3-some with Michelle Obama and Wife Bianca Censori! | WATCH

Comedy

DC Young Fly Booed in Atlantic City – Says BBLs Trigger Jacky Oh Memories | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming