Beekeeper Discovers Over 50,000 Bees in 100-Year-Old Farmhouse | Video

*When a toddler began having night terrors after telling her mother she heard monsters in the bedroom, a beekeeper found 50,000 bees in the wall of the family’s 100-year-old farmhouse.

“She was saying she heard monsters in her bedroom wall, but we’d been watching Monster’s Inc.,” Ashley Massis Class, who goes by @classashley on TikTok, told PEOPLE. “She was a little speech delayed, so when she tried explaining it, we thought she meant there were monsters in her closet.”

Ashley continued, “We told her, ‘Nobody is in that closet.’ We made jokes about fighting the monster. We gave her a spray bottle full of water that was her monster spray.”

But when Ashley and her husband noticed a few bees entering their attic, they decided to call a beekeeper and made a harrowing discovery.

“Beekeeper after beekeeper was like, ‘Nope, they’re not in the house yet.’ They drilled a hole up in our attic and said they didn’t see anything. It wasn’t until a beekeeper actually sat there and observed that he was like, ‘Okay, so I see them going down into the floorboards of this unfinished part. Let’s see where this wall runs down. Underneath there directly is my daughter’s room.”

The beekeeper used a thermal camera and discovered a massive hive embedded in the walls.

“He didn’t even have his bee gear on yet, but he took a hammer and knocked into the wall. Bees came swarming out like a horror movie,” Ashley said.

“There were streams of bees, and the wall where he hit was oozing honey. But it looked like blood because it was really, really dark, running down my daughter’s pink walls. It looked really strange.”

When the beekeeper opened the wall, Ashley said behind it “was one of the biggest hives he’s seen in his 40-year career.”

“Just 50,000 bees were swarming like crazy in my daughter’s bedroom. It was a nightmare. They were dropping honey everywhere, all over all her stuff.”

The beekeeper worked over several days removing the bees and chucks of honeycomb.

“It’s about $20,000 in damage,” Ashley revealed.

The beekeeper successfully removed around 50,000 bees and located the queen, relocating the surviving bees to a bee sanctuary.

Ashley shared the story to TikTok, and it went viral.

“If this went on longer, because the house is 100 years old and the walls are made of plaster, they just would have cracked eventually. Thousands of bees could have poured into my daughter’s room.”

