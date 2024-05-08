Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Food Critic Keith Lee Repulsed by Michigan Restaurant, Owner Defends Recipe
By Ny MaGee
Keith Lee
Keith Lee / TikTok screenshot

*TikTik Food Critic Keith Lee recently visited Southfield, Michigan, and gave a scathing critique of Lillie Bell’s Cuisine.

Lee told his followers that he received a direct message urging him to sample food at the restaurant, so he spent $90 to sample the offerings at Lillie Bell’s Cuisine, Yahoo reports. 

He ordered three plates for his family: turkey chops, chicken wings, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, and greens. However, when he sampled the greens, Lee gaged and immediately spat them out. 

“To be honest with you, that’s one of the worst things I’ve had in a long time. It’s extremely pungent, it’s strong, it’s a taste that don’t taste like greens,” Lee explained in his video review.

“I’ve no idea what that is, to be honest with you. I don’t mean no harm, but that’s a zero out of ten if you ask me. To be honest with you, I don’t really have an appetite to try anything else.”

On social media, one user wrote, “Nah, Keith Lee gagging and spitting out the food is crazy. What the hell did they put in those greens??? 

Another person commented, “They might as well close up shop now, because that place is done.”

A third Lee fan added, “I’ve never seen Keith repulsed by anything, those greens must have been atrocious,”

As Love B. Scott reports, Lillie Bell’s Cuisine seemed to handle the negative review gracefully, captioning a post, “It’s all good, Keith Lee. Thanks for stopping by! Our greens are one of our top-selling sides.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Keith Lee Returning to Atlanta for ‘Redemption Food Tour’ | Video

