Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to ‘Hushing’ Worshiper: ‘There Has to be Order’ | WATCH
Fisher Jack
Pastor Keion Henderson and Shaunie Henderson - screenshot
Pastor Keion Henderson and Shaunie Henderson – screenshot

*As we reported earlier, Pastor Keion Henderson, the husband of Shaunie Henderson, the ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal, had gone viral silencing a ‘loud’ church member. It sparked debate online about the proper way to worship in church.

During a recent service, Pastor Henderson led a prayer followed by a song. As he sang, a woman in the choir shouted, almost drowning out his voice. Henderson briefly stopped singing, snapped his fingers at the woman, and told her to “shh” before continuing the worship song.

“Silence in the name of Jesus,” Henderson said.

In the comments of The Shade Room’s post of the clip, the reactions were mixed, with one person writing, “No he wasn’t wrong because back in the day when a person started shouting they were ushered out of the sanctuary.” Another commented, “Silence in the name of Jesus” is how I’m shutting folks down all the rest of 2024.”

Well, it just so happens that Pastor Henderson and Shaunie were guests on “Tamron Hall” yesterday and of course, Tamron asked him about the incident. Watch/read his answer below.

Pastor Keion Henderson sets the record straight after viral hushing church incident:
“Well, you know –  social media is into cuts, not context. And every suggestion that I’ve got from every naysayer, I’ve already done. This is a four-year battle, right? This is ongoing. So I’ve already talked to her personally, I’ve already had ushers go up to her, I’ve already had prayer warriors. I’ve had everything. So she did it publicly, after being asked not to…As a pastor, I know the difference between disturbance and worship. What people have to understand is that every time you hear noise in church, it isn’t worship and so there has to be order. For instance, it’s okay to applaud in this room right now. But if somebody got up and just started clapping right now, I’m sure somebody would bring order to the room. And so what I did is I brought order to the room so people can hear God and not her. And I would do it again if I needed to.”

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB:  Shaunie Henderson Talks New Memoir and Why She Doesn’t Regret Her Marriage to Shaq on Today’s ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH

