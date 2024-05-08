Wednesday, May 8, 2024
HomeHip HopBeef
Beef

Why Kendrick Lamar is RESONATING on a Drake Rap Beef – It’s Obama, Hannah-Jones, Issa, & Many More … | WATCH
By Eurpub
0

*Attorney Antonio Moore breaks down the sugar and spice play being made around race and inequality being brought to light through the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap beef.

Moore ties in Drake, Barack Obama, Nikole Hannah Jones, Issa Rae, Kamala Harris, and others.  He uses them to explain making a deep connection between the avoidance of African American lineage and a possibility of hyper-selectivity of Black aberrations by those pulling the levers of society.

Then connects it all back to why the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick took on its own larger-than-life place in the American pop culture dialogue.

Watch via the player above.

Kendrick Lamar - Drake (AFP-WireImage-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
Kendrick Lamar – Drake (AFP-WireImage-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Kendrick Lamar and Drake Gave Us An Epic Hip-hop Beef Weekend – Here’s What to Know | PICsVideos

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Gillie Da Kid: Young Black Men Should Pray for Jail, Believes It Saves Lives

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Beef

Kendrick Lamar and Drake Gave Us An Epic Hip-hop Beef Weekend – Here’s What to Know | PICsVideos

** FEATURED STORY **

Battle Rapper Lady Luck: From Attempted Suicide to the Light | EURexclusiveWatch

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH

Beef

Christopher Williams Blasts ‘P.A.N.’ Diddy – Labels Jaguar Wright a ‘Crackhead’ | WATCH

Suicide

Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming