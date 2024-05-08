Why Kendrick Lamar is RESONATING on a Drake Rap Beef – It’s Obama, Hannah-Jones, Issa, & Many More … | WATCH

*Attorney Antonio Moore breaks down the sugar and spice play being made around race and inequality being brought to light through the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap beef.

Moore ties in Drake, Barack Obama, Nikole Hannah Jones, Issa Rae, Kamala Harris, and others. He uses them to explain making a deep connection between the avoidance of African American lineage and a possibility of hyper-selectivity of Black aberrations by those pulling the levers of society.

Then connects it all back to why the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick took on its own larger-than-life place in the American pop culture dialogue.

