Black Music Honors 2024 Honorees: Johnny Gill, Bootsy Collins, Hezekiah Walker, and Patrice Rushen

*The 9th annual Black Music Honors is back for another year. The event showcases revolutionary artists and musicians who have made a significant impact on African American music.

As in previous years, Central City Productions, a Black-owned television programming, production, sales, and distribution company, will produce the show.

This year’s celebration will take place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, May 18th, and will be co-hosted by LeToya Luckett and DeRay Davis.

The event honors urban music achievements, with the first wave of honorees including Johnny Gill, Patrice Rushen, Bootsy Collins, and Bishop Hezekiah Walker.

“Black Music Honors has supported talented artists for 9 years. This year’s honorees are trailblazers deserving of recognition. We are proud to highlight these icons whose impact on black music has resonated globally,” expressed founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson.

The televised special will premiere on the Stellar Network on June 1, with additional airings throughout June, including a broadcast on Bounce TV on June 19th.

Black Music Honors celebrates African American musicians who have influenced and enriched American music culture. The event originally began as “Celebrate the Soul of American Music” in the 1990s and was revived in 2016 as Black Music Honors in honor of Black Music Month, produced by Central City Productions (CCP).

Founded by Don Jackson in 1970, CCP is a producer and syndicator of African American programming, including award-winning shows like the Stellar Gospel Music Awards and Black College Quiz Show Series. For more information, visit www.stellartv.com.

