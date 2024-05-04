Quavo New Restaurant & Sports Bar V12 | Photos

*Local restaurateurs Kelan and Vinny Watson, have partnered with award winning Migos’ rapper, Quavo, to open Atlanta’s newest experience, V12 Restaurant and Sports Bar.

The musician told us he likes to order the crispy buttermilk popcorn shrimp ($18), pomegranate lamb chops ($44), with baked macaroni and cheese ($15).

Located at 610 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308, across from the historic landmark ‘Varsity’ in downtown Atlanta, V12 will offer an elevated service experience that exceeds expectations, in an atmosphere that is both sophisticated and inviting. Guests will indulge in a chef-inspired menu that combines the best of classic and contemporary cuisine, crafted with the finest ingredients.

“We are finally here. We are finally here,” Quavo expressed in an Instagram story. “The top secret project is almost finished. Yeah, V12. We live.”

“V12 will create moments in Atlanta’s history where the world of spectators and epicureans collide. Come, join us for the V12 experience,” declared co-owner, Kelan.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to create something on this scale, and I feel incredibly blessed to watch the vision come to life. My team and I have been obsessing over every single detail – from the chandeliers, to the lighting, to the sound, to the presentation. I am certain our guests will create unforgettable memories at V12. It is going to be epic,” shared co-founder, Vinny.

V12’s 7,500-square-foot venue features two private rooms, named ‘The Kelan’ and ‘The Vinny’, that both seat up to 30 people and provide VIP service. Furniture from the Netherlands, Spain and Italy fills the space, which is adorned with sleek metals, local art and a retractable roof. A makeshift Lamborghini – from a performance of ‘Lamb Talk’ by Quavo on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show – serves as an epic centerpiece. The space is also equipped with over 20 TVs for optimal sports-watching, which supports V12’s aim of creating an inclusive, communal and entertaining atmosphere. Valet service, as well as self-parking, will be available for guests.

