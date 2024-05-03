Friday, May 3, 2024
Michael Irvin Parts Ways with NFL Network Amid Significant Shifts | VIDEO
By Fisher Jack
*After nearly two decades, the NFL Network‘s beloved show “NFL Total Access” is bidding farewell, marking the end of an era for Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

The New York Post confirmed that the long-running show, known for recapping the latest news in the NFL, will be canceled after its final broadcast on May 17. In its place, “Insiders,” a program featuring notable reporters Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero, will take over.

The network recently underwent significant layoffs, with Irvin among those on-air personalities let go. Irvin, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys and a Hall of Famer since 2007, had been with the network for 15 years and was a prominent figure on shows like “GameDay Morning.”

Despite facing controversy and accusations of sexual misconduct in the past, Irvin returned to air at the start of the 2023 season and can now be seen on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

Stephen A Smith - Michael Irving (YouTube screenshot
Stephen A Smith – Michael Irving going at it on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ – (YouTube screenshot)

Meanwhile, the NFL Network’s morning show “Good Morning Football” is undergoing a shift, relocating from New York to Los Angeles and currently on hiatus until August.

As the network evolves and bids farewell to a staple show, fans await to see where their favorite hosts like Irvin will end up next.

