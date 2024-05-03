Friday, May 3, 2024
Lakers FIRE Darvin Ham As Coach – 5 Who Might Replace Him + Patrick Beverley Acts An Azz | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
*It’s not like NBA fans and Lakers fans, in particular, didn’t already suspect it was coming, but it’s now official. The axe finally fell on Darvin Ham.

The Los Angeles Lakers waved farewell to their head coach after a tumultuous two-season tenure, promptly following the Purple and Gold’s unceremonious exit from the 2024 playoffs.

Speculation about an impending coaching shift surfaced immediately following LeBron James and company’s defeat to the Denver Nuggets, with fingers pointing squarely at Ham’s perceived shortcomings in leadership and adaptability.

Despite the setback, Ham’s coaching stint had its silver linings, notably the team’s commendable playoff run the previous year and their triumph in the inaugural In-Season Tournament last December.

Darvin Ham - screenshot
Darvin Ham – screenshot

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, in a carefully worded statement, expressed gratitude for Ham’s contributions, highlighting the team’s achievements while reaffirming the organization’s steadfast commitment to delivering championship-caliber basketball.

“We all want to thank Darvin for his dedication and positivity. While this was a difficult decision to make, it is the best course of action following a full review of the season. This organization will remain unwavering in its commitment to deliver championship-caliber basketball to Lakers fans around the world.”

With the coaching reins up for grabs, the Lakers are poised to entertain the likes of Mike Budenholzer, Terry Stotts, Kenny Atkinson, JJ Redick, and potentially Ty Lue, contingent upon his departure from the Clippers, as reported by Shams Charania.

Ham’s coaching ledger boasts a regular season record of 90-74 with the Lakers and a playoff tally of 11-12, marred by a dismal 1-8 record against the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, in a saga fitting his reputation, Patrick Beverley let his frustrations run wild following the Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff exit. In a straight-up display of a-hole-ness, Beverley flung a basketball not once, but twice, at Pacers fans during a fateful Game 6. (Watch it above via the TMZ player.)

The bizarre spectacle, captured on camera, left spectators bewildered and incensed, overshadowing the Pacers’ resounding victory, according to TMZ Sports.

Postgame, Beverley’s antics took a bizarre turn as he ejected a reporter from his impromptu press conference for failing to subscribe to his podcast (watch above via X/Twitter player). Despite later tweets expressing remorse and a commitment to self-improvement, NBA legend Charles Barkley anticipated repercussions for Beverley, including a potential suspension in the upcoming season.

In a surprising turn of events, Malinda Adams, the reporter at the receiving end of Beverley’s ire, disclosed the guard’s apology and extended her gratitude, underscoring the enduring power of kindness and grace.

