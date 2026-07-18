Faith, Hip Hop, and Hope: Purpose Driven Radio Hits the Airwaves

Connecting the Streets to the Church

Michael J creates new radio (courtesy of Hobson PR)

*Michael J, award-winning brand strategist and CEO of Billboard Center, an outdoor marketing company, is stepping into 2026 with a mission rooted in faith, purpose, and impact.

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After the loss of his father in 2025, Michael J was inspired to create Purpose Driven Radio, a platform designed to give Gospel Rap and inspirational artists a stronger voice on the radio. The show was created to offer listeners a 30-minute space filled with positive hip-hop music, faith-based encouragement, and uplifting messages for people navigating real-life struggles.

“After losing my father, I realized that titles, money, and recognition all have their place, but none of them matter if you’re not walking in the purpose God designed for your life. My prayer is that anyone carrying the weight of loss finds the strength to keep moving, because God still has an assignment with your name on it.” Michael J revealed.

Purpose Driven Radio is more than a music show. It is a movement centered on keeping people inspired through difficult seasons. During each broadcast, Michael J encourages listeners with words of motivation while also pointing them toward scripture, including Bible verses such as Romans 10:9-10 .

“Romans 10:9 and 10 reminds us that salvation is available to everyone who believes in Jesus Christ”, Michael J shared with EURweb. “That’s why I center the show around those verses. My goal isn’t just to play great music. It’s to make sure every listener has an opportunity to hear the Gospel, make a decision for Christ, and know that no matter where they’ve been, God has a purpose for their life.

Michael J (photo courtesy of Hobson PR)

He also encourages listeners to read one chapter of Proverbs each day as a way to build wisdom, discipline, and spiritual strength.

The show features Gospel remixes inspired by familiar Hip Hop sounds, including records connected to Tupac’s “California Love,” Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat,” and T.I.’s “Let Em Know.” Each remix is created by independent Christian artists using music to spread the message of Jesus in a way that connects with today’s culture.

Currently, Purpose Driven Radio airs in Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Orangeburg, Sumter, Augusta, and additional markets, giving listeners across the region access to a show built on faith, music, and purpose.

The mission of Purpose Driven Radio is clear: connecting the streets to the church and the church to the streets.

Michael J of Purpose Drvien Radio (photo courtesy of Hobson PR)

Through this platform, Michael J is using his voice, his experience, and his faith to create something meaningful for artists, listeners, and communities in need of encouragement.

Jazmyn Summers (instagram)

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

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