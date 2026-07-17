NewsBits: Mo’Nique Drama, Tito Jackson Love Triangle? & Trinity | WATCH

Old Hollywood drama resurfaces, Jackson family buzz and a reality TV winner's record-breaking rise headline today's NewsBits.

Mo’Nique and Tiffay Haddish – via X

*Today’s NewsBits rounds up three entertainment stories generating major online conversation: Mo’Nique‘s past remarks about Tiffany Haddish are circulating again after her recent Don Lemon interview, fresh discussion has emerged about Tito Jackson‘s private life following his death, and “Love Island USA“ winner Trinity is rewriting the social media record books less than a day after her victory.

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Mo’Nique is back in the headlines over comments about Tiffany Haddish—but the internet is missing one important detail.

After appearing on Don Lemon‘s interview series, where she revisited several of her long-running Hollywood feuds, social media users began widely sharing a clip in which she says, “If you had a husband like mine, I don’t think DUI’s would be on your record,” before referencing allegations that had previously surrounded Haddish.

Many users have presented the clip as a new interview moment. In reality, the remarks originally came from Mo’Nique’s 2024 appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”

The renewed attention stems from Mo’Nique discussing Haddish again during her Don Lemon interview, prompting the older clip to spread rapidly across X, Instagram and TikTok. The resurfaced exchange has sparked fresh debate, with some defending Mo’Nique for standing by her earlier comments while others questioned whether revisiting Haddish’s past controversies was necessary.

Mo’Nique fires back at Tiffany Haddish after Tiffany ridiculed Mo’Nique and her Husband on her GQ interview.



“If you had a husband like mine, I don’t think DUI’s will be on your record. If you had a husband like mine, I don’t think you will be caught up in things that would… pic.twitter.com/8H7uneqxzg — Miss R 🍒 (@msriricole) July 14, 2026

Tito Jackson Discussion Revives Interest In His Private Life

A Lipstick Alley discussion has reignited online interest in Tito Jackson‘s personal life following the Jackson 5 member’s death in September 2024.

The thread centers on a woman (Toni Curtis) who claims she was in a long-term relationship with Tito beginning around 2014. According to her posts, she spent significant time with him over the years and has said she’ll only discuss certain aspects of their relationship if his family is comfortable with her doing so. One of Tito’s sons has also reportedly thanked her publicly for her support.

Public records show Tito was married to Mizuki Matsui from 2020 until his death, and the couple shares a daughter, Tariana “Tiki” Jackson. He was previously married to Delores “Dee Dee” Martes, the mother of his sons Taj, Taryll, and TJ of 3T.

While much of the current discussion is driven by social media posts and online forums rather than official statements, it has renewed curiosity about Tito’s largely private life and the family dynamics that have become part of the public conversation since his passing.

Love Island Winner Trinity’s Social Media Numbers Explode

Fresh off her “Love Island USA“ victory, Trinity is already proving that reality TV fame can translate into instant digital star power.

According to online reports, Trinity became the most-followed Black woman from the U.S. version of the series in less than 24 hours, surpassing last season’s fan favorite Olandria.

Fans say she gained approximately 2.7 million Instagram followers and 2.4 million TikTok followers within a day of winning, while major brands quickly began commenting on her latest posts.

The explosive growth has fueled speculation that endorsement deals, red-carpet invitations and other high-profile opportunities could soon follow. If the momentum continues, Trinity’s post-villa career could be off to one of the fastest starts the franchise has ever seen.

From resurfaced celebrity feuds and Jackson family intrigue to reality TV’s newest breakout sensation, today’s NewsBits delivers another fast-moving snapshot of what’s driving entertainment conversations online.

NewsBits – Mo’Nique Tito Jackson Trinity Celeste Tatum

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview is Out – As Expected She Trashes Oprah, Tyler, Tiffany and More | WATCH

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