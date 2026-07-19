The Pulse of Entertainment: Gospel Powerhouse Kisha Grandy, of The Family, Releases Solo Single ‘I Believe God’ on Blacksmoke Music

The original Kirk Franklin & The Family member says her new Blacksmoke Music single, "I Believe God," delivers a timely message of faith, hope and perseverance.

Kisha Grandy – screenshot

*“A lady came up to my husband and said, ‘I want you to write me a song called I Believe God.’ So, he…went for it,” said Kisha Grandy, a member of the multi-Dove Award-winning choir The Family (Kirk Franklin), about where her newly released solo single “I Believe God” (Blacksmoke Music Worldwide) came from. “He let me hear it when it was finished…it was my testimony!”

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Kisha is one of the 17 original members of Kirk Franklin & The Family – a Gospel act that blended traditional Gospel with R&B, Hip-Hop and Pop. Her voice rings out on the Kirk Franklin & The Family hits such as “Silver & Gold” and “Savior More Than Life to Me.” Kirk Franklin & The Family released eight albums between 1993-2010. The self-titled live album, their debut, “Kirk Franklin & The Family Live” (GospoCentric) was released four times, their “Christmas” (1993) album was released twice and their “Watch Lookin’ 4” (1995) album was released twice also.

After a whirlwind success, garnering 14 Dove Awards and selling two million albums by 1993 (7.5 million records currently). The platinum-selling Kirk Franklin and The Family started doing solo projects. Those solo projects came from Franklin, David and Tamela Mann, Kisha Grandy, Demetrice Clinkscale, and Dalon Collins. One member went into politics, others into the ministry as pastors. By 2010, they had disbanded until recently, when 12 of the original 17 came together and rebranded The Family with a record deal at Blacksmoke Music Worldwide (Kerry Douglas), home of Gospel legend BMI Trailblazer Award recipient Earnest Pugh and three-time Stellar Award-winning Zacardi Cortez. The Family’s 2025 reunion album “Together Forever” (Blacksmoke Music) is already a Billboard Chart-topper. They have performed from the album at the Stellar Awards and have garnered the 2025 Avidity Award. Kisha Grandy-Lee is also an actress, starring in I Can Do Bad All by Myself in 1992 with David Mann and Sideline Confessions in 2013.

“He is supper supportive,” Kisha said about her husband/producer Ernest J. Lee when I asked about how he was in the studio when she recorded his song “I Believe God.” “He is my #1 cheerleader! July 27th is our two-year anniversary…pray for us!”

*“A lady came up to my husband and said, ‘I want you to write me a song called I Believe God.’ So, he…went for it,” said Kisha Grandy, a member of the multi-Dove Award-winning choir The Family (Kirk Franklin), about where her newly released solo single “I Believe God” (Blacksmoke Music Worldwide) came from. “He let me hear it when it was finished…it was my testimony!”

Kisha is one of the 17 original members of Kirk Franklin & The Family – a Gospel act that blended traditional Gospel with R&B, Hip-Hop and Pop. Her voice rings out on the Kirk Franklin & The Family hits such as “Silver & Gold” and “Savior More Than Life to Me.” Kirk Franklin & The Family released eight albums between 1993-2010. The self-titled live album, their debut, “Kirk Franklin & The Family Live” (GospoCentric) was released four times, their “Christmas” (1993) album was released twice and their “Watch Lookin’ 4” (1995) album was released twice also.

After a whirlwind success, garnering 14 Dove Awards and selling two million albums by 1993 (7.5 million records currently). The platinum-selling Kirk Franklin and The Family started doing solo projects. Those solo projects came from Franklin, David and Tamela Mann, Kisha Grandy, Demetrice Clinkscale, and Dalon Collins. One member went into politics, others into the ministry as pastors. By 2010, they had disbanded until recently, when 12 of the original 17 came together and rebranded The Family with a record deal at Blacksmoke Music Worldwide (Kerry Douglas), home of Gospel legend BMI Trailblazer Award recipient Earnest Pugh and three-time Stellar Award-winning Zacardi Cortez. The Family’s 2025 reunion album “Together Forever” (Blacksmoke Music) is already a Billboard Chart-topper. They have performed from the album at the Stellar Awards and have garnered the 2025 Avidity Award. Kisha Grandy-Lee is also an actress, starring in I Can Do Bad All by Myself in 1992 with David Mann and Sideline Confessions in 2013.

“He is supper supportive,” Kisha said about her husband/producer Ernest J. Lee when I asked about how he was in the studio when she recorded his song “I Believe God.” “He is my #1 cheerleader! July 27th is our two-year anniversary…pray for us!”

Her husband Ernest J. Lee (David’s Dance Music) is a Detroit native currently residing in Atlanta and not only did he write the song, but he produced it. The BMI and ASCAP member is also the co-host of the syndicated radio show “Unfiltered with Ernest J. Lee and Uncle Ron.”

“We have not decided,” Kisha said when I asked if the “I Believe God” single is from an upcoming Kisha Grandy solo album. “I’m still doing somethings with The Family. But The Family is on hold right now because one of our members is sick.”

As I ended my interview with Kisha I asked one last question, “what do you want your fans to take away from the single” and she said, “Hope…I want people to take away from this single ‘hope’…there is so much is going on right now…but believe that God will make a way out of no way.” www.BlacksmokeMusic.com www.youtube.com/@TheKishaGrandy/releases

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 32 years in 2025. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations). EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999, to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences for Baltimore on Saturday April 18, 2026, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2026, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: The Pulse of Entertainment: The Family Releases ‘Believe’ Single off Blacksmoke Music’s Debut Album ‘Together Forever’

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