The Pulse of Entertainment: The Family Releases ‘Believe’ Single off Blacksmoke Music’s Debut Album ‘Together Forever’

Thirty years after rising to fame with Kirk Franklin, The Family reunites to release "Believe" from its upcoming album, Together Forever.

The Family, formerly known as Kirk Franklin and The Family, goes solo with ‘Together Forever’ album on Blacksmoke Music Worldwide.

*“We are so thankful that Blacksmoke Music represents The Family,” said Dalon Collins, one of 12 members of the Gospel group called The Family who rose to fame as the choir of Kirk Franklin, who contributed to Kirk Franklin and The Family selling over 7.5 million records and garnering a Grammy and Dove Award. “There is so much talent within The Family.”

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Twelve of the 17 original members of The Family, after a long hiatus from the music business as a group, decided to bless the world again with their Gospel ministry. They then signed a record deal with Blacksmoke Music Worldwide. The recently released single from the record label is titled “Believe,” which is accompanied by a music video. The single is from their Blacksmoke Music Worldwide debut seven-track album “Together Forever” that features Earnest Pugh and Ernest J. Lee. The album is to be released October 3, 2026.

“I just knew God was not finished with The Family,” said Kisha Grandy-Lee about why they decided to get back together and released more music. “…And God was involved in every step.”

Of the 17 original members of Kirk Franklin and The Family, the ones who stayed with The Family include Kisha Grandy-Lee, Dalon Collins, Carrie (Young-Davis) Collins, (Pastor) Darrell Blair, Teresa (Young) Rucker, Yolanda McDonalds, Ramona Barlow-White, Sheila Brice, Jeannette Johnson, Cassandra Cleveland-Robertson, and Nelda Washington. Joining them is Stepahanie Glynn and Demetrice Clinkscale. The original The Family members who left include David and Tamela Mann, (Elder) Jonathan Drummond, Demetrius Hereford, Duawne Starling, Tommy Colter, and Terri Pace. Some of the current members of The Family who also have solo careers include Kisha, Dalon and Demetrice who released a couple of solo projects. Teresa is into politics.

During their time with Kirk Franklin, The Family garnered Top 50 hits that include “Why We Sing,” “Silver and Gold,” “Now Behold the Lamb,” “Melodies from Heaven,” “Conquerors” and “Whatcha Look-in’ 4.” From the new Blacksmoke Music album The Family has also released “Jesus, (I Love You Lord Today).”

“He (Kirk) knew how to bring the sound,” Pastor Darryl added when I asked about the trademark sound of The Family while working with Kirk. I said their sound is distinctive like the Sounds of Blackness. “It was intentional. He had worked with other groups and put all their sounds together. It was 17 of us, it is 12 of us now.”

The Family is preparing for the October 3, 2026, released of “Together Forever” which celebrates 30 years that they have been together. They were honored with the Avidity Lifetime Achievement Award and will be presented with the award and perform from their new album at the ceremony on October 12th. The Family will also perform at the 40th Stellar Awards Pre-Show in August.

The “Believe” single is produced and written by Ernest J. Lee (Kerry Douglas, Kisha Grandy). It is sold on most streaming and online platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer. Other tracks on The Family’s “Together Forever” album include “Expectancy” that features labelmate Earnest Pugh, “Throwback Medley,” “The Reset” featuring Ernest J. Lee, “Victory is Mine” and “Yeah Yeah.”

“It’s a song my husband had created,” Kisha said about the single “Believe.” “At the time I was engaged to a producer, and we were riding in the car. I was working on my own project and asked him if he’d do a single with The Family. He said, ‘I have a song.’ I said this is The Family. He said, ‘Just let The Family hear it.’ So, I called and texted everyone.”

Kisha said when The Family did listen to the single “Believe” they all felt the concept was the essence of who The Family is musically.

“…He said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Grandy-Lee said about what her husband said in response to The Family liking the song.

At the end of the interview, I asked The Family what’s in their future and Pastor Darryl spoke up and said, “Wherever God wants to take us. We do whatever He assigns us to do in this season.”

Dalon added, “We want to continue to do God’s will. We already done a lot of stuff….We want to stay focused. We’re trying to get to the Kingdom and win souls….get people enthusiastic about Christ and their calling – it’s that simple.” www.BlackSmokeMusic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 32 years in 2025. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations).EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999, to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences for Baltimore on Saturday April 18, 2026, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2026, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

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