Muhammad Ali’s LA Home Up for Auction

*The Los Angeles home where boxing legend Muhammad Ali resided between 1979 to 1984, is poised for auction by Concierge Auctions.

Bidding for this iconic property, priced at $13.5 million, commenced on April 26 and will conclude at 7 p.m. on May 15. As of Wednesday morning, the leading bid is $7.75 million.

According to the New York Post, the 10,500-square-foot estate was constructed in 1915 by architect John C. Austin and boasts a stone staircase, stained-glass windows, imported Italian marble, and original French crystal chandeliers.

The mansion also encompasses a semi-circular solarium and a pergola walkway.

Furthermore, there is a separate one-bedroom guest house and a spacious garage that can accommodate up to five vehicles.

Here’s more from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com:

Upstairs, find bedrooms and offices, including a massive primary suite with its own fireplace. The suite opens onto a columned deck that overlooks two beautifully landscaped gardens. The park-like grounds include a swimming pool, lush lawns, a pergola terrace, stone fountains, and patios. Sitting on a 1.5-acre corner lot, the 10,500-square-foot mansion and 1,000-square-foot guesthouse are surrounded by privacy hedges and nestled behind the guarded gates of Fremont Place, an exclusive gated community in Hancock Park.

In related news, we reported earlier that rapper Q-Tip will serve as the music producer and co-lyricist for an upcoming musical about Ali.

“Ali” will debut at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Ali’s Hometown, Louisville, in the fall of 2024, with plans for a Broadway debut in 2025, Variety reports.

“His childhood in Louisville, Kentucky, along with love and unconditional support from his mother (and later from his wife Lonnie), set the stage for him to become the greatest boxer of all time. Ali was a formidable fighter. But the toughest battles he faced were often out of the ring,” reads a statement on the production’s official website.

“Muhammad Ali has been an inspiration for me my entire life,” rapper/producer Q-Tip said, Variety reports. “I look forward to working with Teddy, Clint, Casey, Sean and the entire creative team in telling the great man’s story in this form.”

Variety reports that the production is led by producer Richard Willis, composer Teddy Abrams, director and author Clint Dyer, associate music producer Casey Benjamin, and music supervisor Sean Mayes.

“I am thrilled to be working with Q-Tip, who is one of my music heroes and the perfect person to join us in telling Muhammad Ali’s story, as well as the uber-talented Casey and Sean,” said Dyer. “Q-Tip is most definitely one of hip-hop’s biggest artists and a great collaborator/producer. Co-writing the lyrics for ‘Ali’ with him will be an honor.”

