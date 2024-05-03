Friday, May 3, 2024
HomeNews
News

Muhammad Ali’s LA Home Up for Auction
By Ny MaGee
0
Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali / Getty

*The Los Angeles home where boxing legend Muhammad Ali resided between 1979 to 1984, is poised for auction by Concierge Auctions.

Bidding for this iconic property, priced at $13.5 million, commenced on April 26 and will conclude at 7 p.m. on May 15. As of Wednesday morning, the leading bid is $7.75 million. 

According to the New York Post, the 10,500-square-foot estate was constructed in 1915 by architect John C. Austin and boasts a stone staircase, stained-glass windows, imported Italian marble, and original French crystal chandeliers.

The mansion also encompasses a semi-circular solarium and a pergola walkway. 

Furthermore, there is a separate one-bedroom guest house and a spacious garage that can accommodate up to five vehicles.

Here’s more from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com:

Upstairs, find bedrooms and offices, including a massive primary suite with its own fireplace. The suite opens onto a columned deck that overlooks two beautifully landscaped gardens. The park-like grounds include a swimming pool, lush lawns, a pergola terrace, stone fountains, and patios. Sitting on a 1.5-acre corner lot, the 10,500-square-foot mansion and 1,000-square-foot guesthouse are surrounded by privacy hedges and nestled behind the guarded gates of Fremont Place, an exclusive gated community in Hancock Park.

In related news, we reported earlier that rapper Q-Tip will serve as the music producer and co-lyricist for an upcoming musical about Ali.

“Ali” will debut at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Ali’s Hometown, Louisville, in the fall of 2024, with plans for a Broadway debut in 2025, Variety reports.

“His childhood in Louisville, Kentucky, along with love and unconditional support from his mother (and later from his wife Lonnie), set the stage for him to become the greatest boxer of all time. Ali was a formidable fighter. But the toughest battles he faced were often out of the ring,” reads a statement on the production’s official website

“Muhammad Ali has been an inspiration for me my entire life,” rapper/producer Q-Tip said, Variety reports. “I look forward to working with Teddy, Clint, Casey, Sean and the entire creative team in telling the great man’s story in this form.”

Variety reports that the production is led by producer Richard Willis, composer Teddy Abrams, director and author Clint Dyer, associate music producer Casey Benjamin, and music supervisor Sean Mayes.

“I am thrilled to be working with Q-Tip, who is one of my music heroes and the perfect person to join us in telling Muhammad Ali’s story, as well as the uber-talented Casey and Sean,” said Dyer. “Q-Tip is most definitely one of hip-hop’s biggest artists and a great collaborator/producer. Co-writing the lyrics for ‘Ali’ with him will be an honor.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Q-Tip to Serve as Music Producer of Muhammad Ali Musical

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Suicide

Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

Beef

Lupe Fiasco Lookin’ for Trouble: Declares Battle Intent to ‘Any Mf***ing Rapper’ – Any Mf***ing Time’ – ‘Anywhere!’ | WATCH

Beef

Kendrick Lamar is A Race-Baiting Hypocrite!

Entertainment

Mo’Nique Calls Oprah and Tyler Perry ‘Coons’ in Firey Rant | Watch

Doing Good

Comedy Legend Michael Colyar Returns to Venice Beach for Historic Comedy Special ‘The KING of Venice Beach’ on May 17

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming