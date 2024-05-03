Erykah Badu Curates Spiritual Healing Experience for Bali Retreat

*Merasa returns to Desa Potato Head this summer with a 7-day experience curated by Erykah Badu, offering rejuvenation for mind and body.

The event guarantees a fresh take on wellness, combining music, creativity, and holistic practices for a harmonious experience.

“Merasa advocates for a holistic approach, recognizing that true well-being is an ongoing journey rather than a static destination,” Alvinology Media writes. “This year’s event, themed “Good Times, Do Good,” invites participants to explore self-care on a deeper level while fostering connections with like-minded individuals and sharing knowledge.”

Badu’s collaborators for the event include KT The Arch Degree, Notep, Tjok Gde Kerthyasa, Fa’ Pawaka, and Waangenga Blanco.

“My earliest introduction to wellness to myself would be maybe when I was about nine years old,” she recently shared with Vibe. “I was enrolled in a summer program where we had a dance camp, and one of the drummers there in the African portion of the dance camp was teaching us about nutrition and health and wellness, and it poked a hole in the dam for me.”

The mother of three also revealed how she instills her spiritual healing powers on her children.

“Wow. It’s been a journey. My oldest child is 27 now, so, for the past 27 years I’ve been their caregiver, their doctor, their nutritionist, their nurse,” she began. “My youngest is 15, so I hope I’ve instilled my lifestyle and the understanding of wellness into them. And I hope they get to use it in the world.”

The four-time Grammy winner added, “Since they were young, they had to do what I did. Then when they were all around sixth grade, I gave them the choice to do whatever they wanted to do, and they could trade in my rules for my school,” she further explained. “So, if they didn’t want to follow my rules, they still had to come to my school though, where I’d teach them still about these things. They had a choice.”

Merasa partners with Potato Head to welcome guests to Bali from June 1-8, inviting them to deepen their self-discovery while aligning with nature’s rhythm.

If you’re interested in attending Merasa can get more information here.

