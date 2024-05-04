Makeup Brand Faces Criticism for Introducing ‘Jet-Black’ Foundation Shade Amid Backlash

*Golloria George, a prominent creator known for her Black beauty content, criticized makeup company Youthforia for releasing a foundation shade that resembles black paint.

She initially reviewed Youthforia’s Date Night Skin Tint Serum last year when the brand launched 15 shades. Golloria George criticized the collection for not matching her skin tone, echoing sentiments from beauty critics who claim the company’s products lack inclusivity for darker complexions. In response to the backlash, Youthforia released ten new shades, including the darkest, named “600.” George recently reviewed the shade for her 1.4 million TikTok followers.

In the video, she compares it to jet-black black paint. She applied the paint to one cheek and Youthforia’s “600” foundation to the other. The results were nearly indistinguishable.

“When we say that we want you guys to make shades for us, we don’t mean to go to the lab and ask for minstrel show black,” George said in the TikTok clip.

“What we mean is to take the browns that you have made, create undertones and do what you need to do in the lab so it’s a darker shade of brown.”

George said the new black shade “feels like a slap in the face.”

“I feel like the beauty industry itself has taken a step backward,” she said. “We’ve seen so many complexion launches that would never work for a skin tone like mine.”

Watch her full review above.

Black beauty creator and cosmetic chemist Javon Ford said in a video, “What I feel like Youthforia did is ask their manufacturers to make the darkest shade possible. But we all have different undertones.”

